Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR DECEMBER

We’ve talked a lot this year about the struggles agents have encountered in 2024: the commission lawsuit settlement, the copycat suits, concerns over the economy and the slow real estate market. It hasn’t been easy being a real estate pro this year.

However, real estate agents are nothing if not optimistic, so let’s focus on the positive: What’s one amazing thing that happened to you this year? Did you get the listing of a lifetime? Do the biggest deal of your career? Did you make a move to a new team or brokerage that really paid off? Was your big moment personal, like a wedding, a new baby or a milestone anniversary? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.