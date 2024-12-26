Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL INDEX SURVEY FOR DECEMBER

We’ve talked a lot this year about the struggles agents have encountered in 2024: the commission lawsuit settlement, the copycat suits, concerns over the economy and the slow real estate market. It hasn’t been easy being a real estate pro this year.

However, real estate agents are nothing if not optimistic, so let’s focus on the positive: What’s one amazing thing that happened to you this year? Did you get the listing of a lifetime? Do the biggest deal of your career? Did you make a move to a new team or brokerage that really paid off? Was your big moment personal, like a wedding, a new baby or a milestone anniversary? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

