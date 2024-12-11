Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

What first got you interested in real estate? Were you the go-to friend everyone turned to for home decor advice or the one everyone asked to look over their lease agreement for loopholes? Did you wheel and deal as a child, always negotiating bedtimes, birthday presents and punishments?

We know the past year has been tough, but you’re still here, so tell us: What’s your favorite thing about being a real estate agent? Do you love the client interaction, previewing homes or the high-energy networking? Do you thrive on tough negotiations or come alive when you’re crafting contract terms? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.