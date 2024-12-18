Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

What were your New Year’s resolutions for 2024? Can you even remember at this point? If so, how successful were you at accomplishing them?

We want to make sure your upcoming goal-setting process is on track, so go ahead and share: Tell us about your big goals and plans for 2025. Are they more personal or professional (or a work-life balance of both)? Are you looking to do more deals and make more money or spend more time with the family? Are you contemplating a move to a new niche, new market or new brokerage? Do you want to improve your health, wealth or mindset? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.