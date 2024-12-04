Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Real estate pros spend so much time giving to others — clients, colleagues and the community, just to start. We know that there’s got to be something in your heart of hearts that you want, though.

Maybe you’re just hoping for a happy holiday …

We want to make sure you get everything on your wishlist, so: What’s one gift you really want to receive this holiday season? Maybe it’s something tangible, like a new laptop or a new car. Maybe it’s a little time off or a new referral. Maybe you’re hoping to find the perfect team, so you can grow your professional skills. Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.