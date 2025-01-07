The justices will review NAR’s petition on Friday and post their decision on Monday. The Realtor trade group urged the highest court in the land to hear its case “to clarify that the government must keep its contractual promises just like other parties.”

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will convene on Friday to decide whether or not to weigh in on the National Association of Realtors’ case against the Department of Justice.

According to the case’s docket, on Jan. 10, the justices will gather together in a private conference to review NAR’s petition, filed in October, asking the court to review an April ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit allowing the DOJ to reopen an investigation which it had previously closed into NAR’s rules.

These include controversial rules around commissions and pocket listings at issue in multiple antitrust suits against NAR, known as the Participation Rule and the Clear Cooperation Policy.

In a Dec. 23 legal filing, NAR shot back at the DOJ’s assertions to the court that the federal agency had retained the ability to reopen its investigation into those policies after the DOJ closed that probe in November 2020 as part of a proposed settlement from which the agency later withdrew.

The Realtor trade group urged the highest court in the land to hear its case “to clarify that the government must keep its contractual promises just like other parties.”

“If left in place, the decision below will unsettle the interests of the diverse private parties who routinely contract with the government, from sophisticated firms vital to our nation’s economy to criminal defendants confronted with the government’s vast prosecutorial advantages,” NAR’s attorneys wrote.

“The decision below also risks eroding the government’s sovereign capacity to vindicate national interests through contracts, a concern that transcends the government’s desire to escape the particular settlement at issue here.”

After NAR asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, the DOJ submitted a response brief in which it told the court that it had closed its investigation into the rules at issue, but that, throughout settlement negotiations, it had kept the right to examine the policies again in the future.

NAR argues that because the appeals court agreed that the DOJ did not commit to refrain from reopening its investigation, the higher court should take the case, calling that interpretation “special treatment.”

“The D.C. Circuit afforded the government special treatment precisely by determining — th[r]ough various improper thumbs on the interpretive scale — that it made no commitment to refrain from reopening the investigation,” NAR’s attorneys wrote.

“Without such deferential treatment, DOJ could not have succeeded with its brazen reinterpretation of the settlement agreement.

“This case thus squarely presents the Court with an opportunity to reject the troubling view that courts may bend or break the rules of contract interpretation and adversarial litigation in order to free the government of contractual commitments that it no longer prefers to keep.”

In 2019, the DOJ began an investigation into NAR’s now-defunct Participation Rule, which required listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers in order to submit a listing into a Realtor-affiliated multiple listing service, followed later by a probe into NAR’s Clear Cooperation Policy, which is still in effect and requires that listings be entered into Realtor-affiliated MLSs within one business day of being marketed publicly.

While NAR has gotten rid of the Participation Rule as part of a proposed nationwide settlement of antitrust claims, the CCP is currently being hotly debated in the real estate industry, due in part to the DOJ’s scrutiny.

In 2020, the DOJ and NAR agreed to a proposed settlement of the investigation and the DOJ sent NAR a letter saying it had closed its investigation of the two rules. However, after the Biden Administration took over from the Trump Administration, the DOJ withdrew from the settlement in July 2021 and resumed its probe into the policies.

NAR’s petition is a long shot. According to the federal government, four of the nine justices on the Supreme Court must vote to accept a case and the court only accepts a tiny percentage of the cases it’s asked to review each year: 100-150 of more than 7,000 cases.

The court usually only agrees to hear a case if it “could have national significance, might harmonize conflicting decisions in the federal Circuit courts, and/or could have precedential value.”

According to the court’s website, the court will post its decision on whether to hear NAR’s case at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Monday, Jan. 13.

Read NAR’s legal filing to the Supreme Court (re-load page if document is not visible):

Email Andrea V. Brambila.

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter