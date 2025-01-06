After 20 years with Corcoran, veteran broker Julie Pham has moved to Compass. Pham, alongside former Corcoran agent Angela Remigio, also started a namesake team focused on new development and international buyers.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

After 20 years with Corcoran Group, Manhattan real estate veteran Julie Pham has joined Compass.

“Robert [Reffkin’s] mission to build a company that elevates everyone within its orbit resonates deeply with me,” Pham said in a prepared statement on Saturday. “I am excited to be part of an innovation-inspired company building the industry’s future.”

Pham started her real estate career in 2005, after graduating from Columbia University with a master’s degree in film studies.

In her time with Corcoran, Pham closed multiple record-breaking sales at the top new developments in West Chelsea, including 100 Eleventh Avenue, 505 West 19th, 200 Eleventh Avenue, 559 West 23rd, 245 Tenth, 524 West 19th, 447 West 18th, 520 West 28th, 173 MacDougal, 45 East 22nd, 447 West 18th and 520 West 28th, 15 Hudson Yards and 35 Hudson Yards.

Pham closed $47 million in sales in 2023, making her one of the top 50 brokers in New York City based on sales volume.

Pham’s performance has earned her multiple awards, including the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY) Manhattan 2006 Rookie of the Year and Chelsea Salesperson of the Year, and a spot on the Corcoran’s President’s Council.

Former Corcoran broker Angela Remigio has joined Pham at Compass, with the duo founding the Julie Pham Team. The team will focus on serving technology and finance executives, real estate investors, and international buyers across New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Europe and the Middle East.

“After two decades in New York real estate, I’ve watched the market evolve alongside the people who drive it,” Pham said. “Today, buyers and sellers are more diverse, savvy, and globally connected than ever. Yet, one thing remains constant — New York City’s enduring appeal as the epicenter of career opportunities, cultural vibrancy, and unmatched intellectual energy.”

“With limited new development and zoning constraints keeping supply tight, I believe the long-term trajectory for prices in this city is upward, reinforcing its status as one of the world’s most resilient real estate markets,” she added.

Pham’s move to Compass builds on the brokerage’s recruiting hot streak, which includes former Hilton & Hyland President David Kramer, former The Agency agent Daniel Blatman, former Official agent Jared Schwadron, and the 200-person North & Co team in Arizona.

Compass SVP of Growth & Communications Rory Golod spoke to Inman in October about the brokerage’s recruiting strategy, which leverages the strength of its multi-billion dollar technology platform and growing ecosystem amid accelerating brokerage consolidation.

“Right now we’re experiencing really strong organic growth,” he said. “… I think the question is why are we seeing organic growth now? I think one, we have been very fortunate that we spent the last 10 years and over a billion and a half dollars building out this incredible technology platform.”

“Having that, and then on top of that being the number one brokerage by sales volume, having the most active referral network in real estate, having the offerings that we have, it’s allowed us, I think, to create this incredible distinction between our competitors,” he added.

Email Marian McPherson