Real estate is as much about relationships and culture as it is about closing deals. Eric Johnson and Melissa Raynor of Mission Realty Advisors, a Compass brokerage team serving Greater Boston and Jackson Hole, exemplify how to build a team that thrives on integrity, education and collaboration.

With over 20 years of experience and a team of 10 dedicated agents, Mission Realty Advisors has cultivated a unique approach that inspires not just their clients but also their peers in the industry. Here’s how they do it.

Commitment to client-centric values

One of Mission Realty Advisors’ core values is putting clients first — even when it means advising against a sale. “We’re the first to tell our clients not to buy a property if we don’t think it’s the right move,” Johnson said.

This unwavering commitment to education and empowerment extends to both their clients and team members. By prioritizing informed decision-making, the team not only builds trust but also fosters long-term relationships.

The foundation of a strong team culture

Creating a cohesive team didn’t come without challenges. Johnson and Raynor made the tough decision to streamline their roster, prioritizing agents who aligned with their vision and high standards. The result? A tightly-knit group that works seamlessly together.

By holding their agents to clear, consistent expectations, they ensure both their clients and their brand receive the best representation.

Weekly team meetings: A hybrid model of collaboration

Team meetings are a cornerstone of Mission Realty Advisors’ success. Held every Wednesday, these mostly hybrid gatherings ensure everyone stays connected, including their virtual assistant in the Philippines. Johnson and Raynor stress the importance of attendance, encouraging agents to prioritize these meetings whenever possible.

Consistent agenda highlights:

Pipeline and transaction updates: Every team member shares updates, fostering accountability and transparency Highs and lows: Agents discuss personal or professional wins and challenges, strengthening team bonds. Main topic discussion: Focused conversations on critical issues, from market trends to process improvements. Guest speakers and deep dives: Occasional expert guests or in-depth training sessions keep the team learning. Book club (during slower seasons): Professional development books spark meaningful conversations and growth.

Empowering through education

Johnson and Raynor’s passion for education is evident in their proactive approach to coaching. When the NAR settlement prompted industry-wide changes, they saw it as an opportunity. Johnson hosted national calls with Compass agents, teaching them how to articulate their value and earn the fees they deserve.

Internally, the team refined their systems and processes to ensure a seamless client experience, even knowing that smoother transactions can sometimes obscure the team’s value.

Building relationships beyond transactions

Mission Realty Advisors doesn’t stop at closing. The team prioritizes maintaining relationships through at least two major client appreciation events each year. These gatherings not only keep them top of mind but also strengthen the trust and connection they’ve worked hard to build.

Preparing for the future

Currently, the team is focused on pipeline building for the spring market. Meetings emphasize accountability, with agents sharing their strategies and progress. This forward-looking approach ensures the team is always one step ahead.

Lessons for team leaders

Mission Realty Advisors offers valuable takeaways for anyone looking to lead a successful real estate team:

Prioritize values over volume: Building trust by doing what’s best for the client leads to long-term success. Foster collaboration: A culture of openness and support strengthens the team’s cohesion and effectiveness. Invest in education: Empower your team and clients with the knowledge to make confident decisions. Streamline for strength: Don’t be afraid to make difficult decisions to ensure your team aligns with your vision. Think beyond transactions: Regular client touchpoints deepen relationships and reinforce your brand.

Eric Johnson and Melissa Raynor have built a team that is more than just successful — it’s exceptional. By focusing on education, collaboration, and client relationships, Mission Realty Advisors serves as an inspiring example for real estate leaders everywhere.

How can you implement their strategies to elevate your team? Start by fostering a culture of education and accountability, and watch your team flourish.

