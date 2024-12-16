Kramer had been with the boutique Beverly Hills firm since 2005 and was promoted to president in 2023. The top producer brings the six-person David Kramer Group with him to Compass.

As agents continue to change allegiances in a post-settlement landscape, top producer and the former president of Hilton & Hyland David Kramer has left the boutique Beverly Hills firm for Compass.

Kramer has closed over $1.7 billion in career sales and holds $316.725 million in active listings. With his move to Compass, Kramer also brings his six-person team, the David Kramer Group, Compass said in a press release.

Kramer cited Compass’ resources and culture as reasons for joining the firm.

“This move is about growing my business with a brokerage that has a vibrant and innovative vision,” Kramer said in a statement. “Compass has set new standards in the industry with its vast reach, collaborative culture and best-in-class technology. I’m thrilled to join this dynamic team and contribute to its ongoing success.”

Kramer has more than two decades of industry experience and has consistently been a top producer in LA County, landing on lists of the Top 20 Luxury agents in Los Angeles County by The Real Deal and the LA Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence: Residential Real Estate Brokers 2024, among others.

With Kramer, his partner Andrew Buss, JD, MBA, also joins Compass. Buss’ specialties in law and finance help the team provide “strategic insights and comprehensive solutions” to clients, the firm said.

“We are excited to welcome an industry leader like David to Compass,” Robert Reffkin, Compass’ CEO and founder, said in a statement. “David and his team’s expertise and commitment to excellence for their clients pair well with the culture we have built, and I am excited about what we can accomplish together.”

The luxury leader had been affiliated with Hilton & Hyland since 2005 and was elevated to president in early 2023 as successor to the late Jeff Hyland, who passed away from cancer in 2022. At the time, Kramer’s promotion to president was seen as a strategy to stabilize Hilton & Hyland, which went through a tumultuous period after Hyland’s death as more than 50 agents left the firm with top producer Drew Fenton, who then launched Carolwood.

Kramer is known for representing a number of iconic and unique estates over the course of his career. One of his most notable sales was that of LA’s Spelling Manor, which has broken several records for priciest sale throughout LA. When Kramer represented the buyer of the estate in 2011, the property sold for a record-breaking $85 million.

Kramer also has extensive experience working in trusts and estate sales, bringing another level of service to his clients.

“Joining Compass and partnering with its luxury division is an exciting opportunity to be part of a brokerage that is redefining the luxury real estate experience,” Kramer said in a statement.

“The support Compass Luxury provides through its dedicated division that caters specifically to high-net-worth clients and premier properties were factors that inspired my move. I’m excited to contribute to and build on its momentum, helping deliver the exceptional service and expertise that have made Compass a leader in the luxury sector.”

