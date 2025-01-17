Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Home search portal and real estate services company Flyhomes has released a new consumer-facing, virtual home customization feature called “Reimagine,” Inman learned in a Jan. 16 statement.

The new functionality gives aspiring buyers the ability to virtually redesign homes they like using a variety of interior design styles and home themes. Using uploaded photos or photos pulled directly from the Flyhomes search experience, the software enables walls to be repainted, furniture to be rearranged, room layouts to be edited and entire tones adjusted per the buyer’s preference.

Reimagine gives the viewer before-and-after looks, feedback options and the ability to remove or replace a single item in a room. Styles that can be applied include industrial, minimalist, modern, rustic farmhouse, Scandinavian and even Hamptons house, among others. It also allows for redesigns to be “locked” for downloading and sharing once a design is settled upon.

Virtual staging has become a popular option in recent years but is often the domain of stand-alone vendors; the list is long, including companies like Virtual Staging AI, BoxBrownie, HomeKynd, VSH Media, Bella Staging, Matterport, Asteroom and Inside Maps.

“We created this to help people visualize spaces more effectively. It’s always valuable to see different layouts, furniture arrangements, and design styles before making any decisions,” said Laks Srini, CTO of Flyhomes, in a statement. “This is especially helpful for those who may not have a background in architecture or interior design, or for anyone who finds spatial concepts challenging.”

Flyhomes adjusted its business model in Summer 2024 by expanding into what it calls “AI home search,” functionality that allows for natural language parameter input and ongoing chats about a home’s benefits. It made the move after acquiring assets from ZeroDown., a rent-to-buy service.

Flyhomes executives said in June that then-pending changes in how real estate agents get paid — including a new rule stipulating that buyer’s agents sign contracts with would-be clients before showing them a home — should help accelerate adoption of Flyhomes AI, which pulls data from more than 40 sources to answer questions about a home and its surroundings.

The company launched in 2016 on a salaried agent and tech-forward, reduced-fee full services model; in 2021, that approach earned it a Series C venture capital round of $150 million led by Norwest Venture Partners and Battery Ventures. It has since had to reduce staff and adjust how it offers its products.

