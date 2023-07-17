Technology company Chime offers an array of marketing and agent sales support features centered around its CRM solution. To fill gaps along the way, or enhance an existing benefit, it’s linked up with an array of similarly aligned proptechs like BoxBrownie, the companies announced.

Technology company Chime offers an array of marketing and agent sales support features centered around its CRM solution.

To fill gaps along the way, or enhance an existing benefit, it’s linked up with an array of similarly aligned proptechs. Its most recent marketplace partnership is with BoxBrownie, the Australian company largely responsible for introducing the U.S. real estate industry to high-end, rapid turnaround photo editing.

BoxBrownie said its U.S. customers are eligible for a 10 percent-monthly discount on Chime costs, and in turn, Chime will offer a one-time package of image enhancements and free AI copywriting to accompany the visuals, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

“This partnership is geared to be a synergy of forward-thinking, this is because of our shared vision that prioritizes innovation and delivering streamlined solutions to the real estate industry,” said Mel Meyers, BoxBrownie CEO and co-founder, in a statement. “We are both trailblazers — together, we have the potential to drive change in the future real estate landscape and deliver unparalleled results to our customers.”

Chime’s number of marriages to fellow technology companies is impressive. The list includes lead intelligence company Revaluate, back-office solution Brokermint, 3D tour and virtual tour company EyeSpy360, lead-generation and marketing firm Ylopo and Curaytor, an advertising, branding and lead-management application.

The company has been busy with the rollout of its enterprise offering, and in 2022 announced the acquisition of U.K.-based property management software company Rentancy. In September 2022, fast-growing Real Brokerage re-upped its agreement with Chime.

BoxBrownie, after years of establishing a foothold in the states through extensive grassroots, in-person conference marketing, was forced to remain at home during the Covid-19 pandemic. That focus resulted in the December 2022 release of its long-gestating mobile app SnapSnapSnap, a powerful mobile iPhone-camera enhancement.

“This is why the app took us three years, and the result is iPhone real estate photos that are better than anything else out there,” Meyers said at the time. “We are using a combination of Apple’s photo algorithms and our own. For every shot, the camera takes 45 to 70 photos which are condensed into five to seven photos on the device. Those photos are then uploaded to us, which we use to edit and produce a single ‘after’ photo.”

BowBrownie also offers a range of property marketing tools, including 3D tour creation, floor plan creation, room visualizations and exterior editing, among others.

Chime Vice President of Industry Development Stuart Sim said in the announcement that partnering with the Aussie firm will help them remain razor-focused on supplying innovation to the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome BoxBrownie.com to the Chime Marketplace, extending our value to the real estate community and arming hard-working agents with the strategic tools needed to effectively identify, nurture, and convert leads for increased business,” Sim said.

