Virtual home staging and image enhancement marketing continue to become powerful tools for listing agents. VSH Media’s mobile app offers agents an good, affordable option but charges more for faster turnaround.

VSH Media is a virtual staging and listing marketing application for real estate.

Platforms: Browser, iOS, Android

Ideal for: Listing agents

Top selling points:

Same-day turnaround possible

3D Floorplans

Furniture/decor styles

In-image commenting and notes

Overall UX

Top concern:

This is a well-designed app, and as competing services have proven, a valuable service for agents. The virtual staging realism isn’t as good as some others, however. It’s very good, just not as good.

What you should know

We can’t have enough of these services.

The more agents invest in the marketing quality of their properties, the more value you’ll bring to your clients.

I also believe that companies like VSH Media help level the playing field between top producers and your up-and-comers. What used to cost thousands in editing can be had for the price of a lunch at Whole Foods and offers a better return.

The user experience is pretty intuitive, I wouldn’t expect anyone familiar with a photo app couldn’t make their way through it sans training. The app looks as good as it functions, too.

Images can be uploaded via your phone’s native app or taken using the “instant shot” in-app camera. I’m not sure how well the app integrates the internal camera’s settings, as some apps can impact image quality.

One particular standout is the in-image notes tool. I dig this. Users can tap on a place in the photo to attach instructions to the editors before upload. Use it to place instruct them on where you want couches placed or to indicate you want stools placed around the breakfast bar.

Speaking of decor, VSH Media comes with a library of home styles, such as Farmhouse, Contemporary, Hamptons, Urban, Traditional or combinations of each.

There’s also item removal available and “enhanced” images, which is basically the same bracketing/image fusion tech that other apps in this space provide for making window exteriors look good from inside.

Some camera apps and software editors are better than others at this editing skill, and while Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop offer it to some extent, you won’t get as good a quality as you would when a human editor is scouring the details, perfect the harsh contrast between the light of the outside sun and dark interiors.

Other good stuff VSH Media offers is virtual landscaping, exterior renderings, virtual paint, furniture replacement, twilight enhancements, and staging in 360-degree environments.

You can also buy logo design services, copywriting for listing descriptions and property flyers, and get websites produced. (I didn’t look at any website examples.)

VSH Media has a simple project tracking feature for keeping up with new orders or accessing previous photos. It categorizes by Confirmed, Delivered and In Review.

It should be noted that having the capability of this software in an app is pretty cool. After all, mobile phones are the point of engagement for agents who handle their own listing photography.

And with apps like this, and from the others out there, I’m not surprised at how many of you do.

