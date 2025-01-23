Find out how this sales manager has built game-changing systems and relationships across three decades in real estate.

Starting out in real estate, first in Phoenix, Arizona, and now in Charlotte, North Carolina, Michele Early benefitted from the example of her mother, a Phoenix-area managing broker. Early brings those formative experiences to her leadership at Compass, serving markets throughout North Carolina and select markets in South Carolina, including Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and Greenville.

Early appreciates the advantages of her brokerage’s extensive professional reach. “This is important for a heavy relocation market like Charlotte,” she said, “because we’re able to move clients in and out of the Carolinas with ease and the support of a trusted national network.”

Name: Michele Early

Title: Sales manager

Brokerage name: Compass Charlotte

Experience: 30 years in real estate industry

Location: Phoenix, Arizona (1992 – 1997); Charlotte, North Carolina (1998 – current)

Team size: 237

Transaction sides: 2,350 (2024)

Sales volume: $1.58 billion (2024)

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Understand your strengths and seek assistance in areas where you have weaknesses. It’s important to recognize that you cannot be everything to everyone.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Take any opportunity to learn from the experience of others and foster good relationships. Many of us have navigated the highs and lows of the market, including significant events like the Great Recession and COVID-19, so be curious and put in the time it takes.

Knowledge is power, so embrace change and continuously learn. Additionally, never forget the privilege you have in assisting buyers and sellers with what is likely their most significant asset.

Name 3 people you admire

My mom: As a single mother, she embarked on a career in real estate and eventually managed a thriving real estate company in Phoenix, Arizona. Her compassion, knowledge and understanding of the challenges we all encounter endeared her to the agents she worked with. Even during her five-year battle with terminal cancer, she remained full of life and found joy in every day. I feel incredibly fortunate to have had her as a role model, both as a mother and as a mentor in real estate.

My father-in-law: He is an exceptional listener who shows genuine interest in everyone he meets. With his calming presence and remarkable intellect, he stands out as one of the brightest individuals I've ever known. A lifelong learner, he approaches life without complaints and maintains an incredible outlook.

My manager and mentor in my first years in leadership: She played a crucial role in shaping my growth as a leader. Her calm demeanor and compelling presence naturally earned her respect, yet she always led with compassion. Although I often felt like I was navigating challenges on my own, she was giving me the autonomy to make decisions and occasionally stumble, all the while providing support and guidance when necessary. Her approach gave me the confidence to learn and grow, knowing she was always there to support me.

What makes a good leader?

In both my personal and professional life, I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by outstanding leaders. A common trait among them is their ability to listen and understand while effectively communicating even unfavorable information or directives.

They embrace mistakes as learning opportunities and are open to feedback. Importantly, they never let their authority overshadow their judgment.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

The paradox of practicing real estate lies in its “unflexibly flexible” nature, where you must be highly adaptable to changing circumstances while maintaining a disciplined and structured approach to business growth.

