Find out how this young, first-generation Filipino-American entrepreneur worked her way up from receptionist to broker-owner.

Broker-owner Michelle Valverde started as a receptionist for Keller Williams in 2007 with no real estate experience. A testament to resilience and hard work, over the next five years, this young, first-generation Filipino-American woman worked for three different franchises in roles including marketing, agent relations, assistant to CEOs and transaction management before opening her own brokerage in 2021.

As the past president of her local association of Realtors and a board member of the Asian Chamber of Commerce, she actively shapes policies and fosters inclusivity. Her role as a keynote speaker for women in business further highlights her dedication to mentoring the next generation of leaders.

She brings a unique energy and a rich perspective to the industry. From being a proud mother and woman of faith to serving as a Rotary member, she believes her life embodies balance and purpose and shows how personal values can drive professional excellence.

Name: Michelle Valverde

Title: Broker-owner

Location: Bakersfield, California

Brokerage full name: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Viridis Properties

Team size: 30 agents, 1 office

Transaction sides: Closed 146 transaction sides in 2023

Sales volume: $49,460,000 sales volume in 2023

Experience:

2007 receptionist at Keller Williams

2008 multiple roles at RE/MAX

2009 exec assistant/manager at Watson ERA

2014 got my real estate license

2018 got my brokers license

2019 Chair of Bakersfield Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network

2021 opened my own company

2021 NAWBO board member

2023 President, Bakersfield Association of Realtors

2024 President, Bakersfield Realtors Charitable Foundation

2020 Current Director, Bakersfield Association of Realtors

2020 Current Director, California Association of Realtors

2023 Bakersfield East Rotary Club

2024 Kern County Asian Chamber of Commerce

How did you choose your first brokerage?

I sought a brokerage that aligned with my values and allowed me to grow, innovate and serve my community effectively. When that brokerage no longer met my expectations, I started my own company and decided to build a foundation that held high standards and a reputable name.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It’s not just about selling homes — it’s about problem-solving, building trust and being a consistent source of value for your clients long after the sale of a home.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We embrace innovation while staying grounded in community values.

Giving back is a core principle of how we operate.

We’ve built a supportive team that values growth and collaboration.

Our brokerage thrives on client referrals, a testament to our exceptional service.

We believe in empowering others — clients, agents, and community members alike.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

Becoming president of my local association of Realtors was a proud moment, achieved through years of dedication to the industry and service to my community.

Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker. What did you learn?

Early on, I underestimated the importance of having systems in place. I learned that structure and processes are crucial to scaling a business effectively.

Name 3 people you admire? Why?

My parents: For their sacrifices as immigrants to provide opportunities for our family that were not attainable for them.

Simon Sinek : For inspiring others to understand the importance of their “why.”

Mother Teresa: For reminding us that “if you want to bring peace to the whole world, go home and love your family.”

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

Your reputation is your most valuable asset — protect it fiercely.

