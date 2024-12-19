Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.
Broker-owner Michelle Valverde started as a receptionist for Keller Williams in 2007 with no real estate experience. A testament to resilience and hard work, over the next five years, this young, first-generation Filipino-American woman worked for three different franchises in roles including marketing, agent relations, assistant to CEOs and transaction management before opening her own brokerage in 2021.
As the past president of her local association of Realtors and a board member of the Asian Chamber of Commerce, she actively shapes policies and fosters inclusivity. Her role as a keynote speaker for women in business further highlights her dedication to mentoring the next generation of leaders.
She brings a unique energy and a rich perspective to the industry. From being a proud mother and woman of faith to serving as a Rotary member, she believes her life embodies balance and purpose and shows how personal values can drive professional excellence.
Name: Michelle Valverde
Title: Broker-owner
Location: Bakersfield, California
Brokerage full name: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Viridis Properties
Team size: 30 agents, 1 office
Transaction sides: Closed 146 transaction sides in 2023
Sales volume: $49,460,000 sales volume in 2023
Experience:
- 2007 receptionist at Keller Williams
- 2008 multiple roles at RE/MAX
- 2009 exec assistant/manager at Watson ERA
- 2014 got my real estate license
- 2018 got my brokers license
- 2019 Chair of Bakersfield Association of Realtors Young Professionals Network
- 2021 opened my own company
- 2021 NAWBO board member
- 2023 President, Bakersfield Association of Realtors
- 2024 President, Bakersfield Realtors Charitable Foundation
- 2020 Current Director, Bakersfield Association of Realtors
- 2020 Current Director, California Association of Realtors
- 2023 Bakersfield East Rotary Club
- 2024 Kern County Asian Chamber of Commerce
How did you choose your first brokerage?
I sought a brokerage that aligned with my values and allowed me to grow, innovate and serve my community effectively. When that brokerage no longer met my expectations, I started my own company and decided to build a foundation that held high standards and a reputable name.
What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?
It’s not just about selling homes — it’s about problem-solving, building trust and being a consistent source of value for your clients long after the sale of a home.
What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?
- We embrace innovation while staying grounded in community values.
- Giving back is a core principle of how we operate.
- We’ve built a supportive team that values growth and collaboration.
- Our brokerage thrives on client referrals, a testament to our exceptional service.
- We believe in empowering others — clients, agents, and community members alike.
Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?
Becoming president of my local association of Realtors was a proud moment, achieved through years of dedication to the industry and service to my community.
Tell us about an epic fail you’ve experienced since you’ve been a broker. What did you learn?
Early on, I underestimated the importance of having systems in place. I learned that structure and processes are crucial to scaling a business effectively.
Name 3 people you admire? Why?
- My parents: For their sacrifices as immigrants to provide opportunities for our family that were not attainable for them.
- Simon Sinek: For inspiring others to understand the importance of their “why.”
- Mother Teresa: For reminding us that “if you want to bring peace to the whole world, go home and love your family.”
What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?
Your reputation is your most valuable asset — protect it fiercely.
Know someone who should be featured in an upcoming Broker Spotlight? Nominations, please, to brokeredge@inman.com.