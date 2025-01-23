After adding 1,000 agents per month in 2024, Real said January could become its most productive hiring month in company history.

The Real Brokerage now has 25,000 agents.

The company reached the notable threshold after a year of torrid onboarding, amounting to an average of 1,000 agents per month in 2024, according to a Jan. 23 statement sent to Inman. The company said that the first month of 2025 could become its most productive hiring month in company history.

Real is recognized for its remote, technology-forward brokerage model that provides multiple formats under which teams and brokerages can join, agent wealth-building products and benefits, and a growing suite of AI-based productivity systems.

The publicly traded company’s benchmark is being featured on the NASDAQ exchange billboard in New York Jan. 23 and 24.

“Our mission and our vision from day one has been to make agents’ lives better. I’m thankful to our leadership team and the Real employees who wake in the morning and go to sleep at night with our agents in mind,” said Tamir Poleg, Real founder, chairman and CEO. “We couldn’t have reached this milestone without each member of our collective community.”

With representation in all 50 states and four of Canada’s provinces, the company most recently snagged the Austin, Texas-based Spyglass Realty under its private label program. That acquisition doubled Real’s presence in the Lone Star Capital.

Accompanying Spyglass on its Real journey in January is Harvest Realty, a 550-agent independent brokerage in southern California, the Burgman Group in Florida, led by industry influencer Shane Burgman, and Craft & Bauer Real Estate Co., a 60-agent firm working in California and Arizona.

Real President Sharran Srivatsaa called his company’s growth “a movement.”

“Reaching this incredible milestone isn’t just about numbers — it’s about the community we’ve built together. Every agent, every story, every deal — it all adds up to something extraordinary,” he said.

