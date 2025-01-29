Turn up the volume on your real estate success at Inman On Tour: Nashville! Connect with industry trailblazers and top-tier speakers to gain powerful insights, cutting-edge strategies, and invaluable connections. Elevate your business and achieve your boldest goals — all with Music City magic. Register now.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Sometimes, no matter how important it may be, we just get tired of hearing the same thing over and over. Maybe it’s a news story that always seems to have a new angle. Maybe it’s a concept that’s in the air everywhere, and ends up being talked to death. Maybe it’s a strategy that you’ve tried a dozen times; it works for everyone else, but not for you.

We want to know: What real estate-related concept are you sick of hearing about? Maybe it’s something newsy, like commission lawsuits, Clear Cooperation or the latest political wrangling. Maybe it’s a cliche like “The New Normal” or “location, location, location.” Maybe it’s simply anything to do with NAR, Donald Trump or some other never-ending topic of conversation. What do you need a break from? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.