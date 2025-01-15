Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

There are so many things that can cause hiccups in a real estate business. There are the big things you can’t really prepare for like industry-upending lawsuits, DOJ investigations and big-picture market forces. Then there are the more personal things that make it tough to do business: changes in your local economy, competition from a big-money colleague or personal financial struggles.

That’s why we want to know: What’s the biggest challenge your real estate business is facing in 2025? Is it market- or economy-related? Are you struggling to find listings (who isn’t?) or facing a lack of buyers? Do you have a plan for dealing with the future? Are you attending more training, cultivating a new niche or planning a big marketing push? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.