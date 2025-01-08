Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

If your crystal ball is in the shop and the clouds hang too low to see which way the wind is blowing via your weathervane, you need something to look at as you try to predict the 2025 real estate market.

Maybe you’re a big believer in numbers, so you’re digging into data for your local market and the economy at large. Maybe you’re more focused on design, believing that the most up-to-the-minute staging and marketing will pay dividends in the new year.

Whatever your preference, we want to know: What trends are you watching for 2025? Are you checking out the latest in home design, color stories or luxury features? Are you weighing up economic indicators and expert predictions to get a handle on what’s happening in your professional world? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.