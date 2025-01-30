Find out how this award-winning Kentucky brokerage owner got his start, and why he’s focusing on the importance of company culture.

With specialties in residential, farm and land, equine properties and new development, as well as multifamily investment and commercial transactions, Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass offers a luxury experience to its Kentucky clients. “We believe that luxury indicates a quality of service, not a price point,” CEO and owner Rusty Underwood said.

Focused on empowering its agents to create “custom-tailored customer and agent experiences with an emphasis on staff support services,” Underwood is excited about the company’s growth regionally. “We have industry-focused agents who believe in giving back to our industry and community,” he said.

Find out how this award-winning Kentucky brokerage owner got his start, and why he’s focusing on the importance of company culture.

Name: Rusty Underwood

Title: Owner-CEO

Experience: 14 years in sales

Location: Central Kentucky

Brokerage name: Christie’s International Real Estate, Bluegrass

Rankings: No. 3 in Kentucky for individual sales and No. 5 in MLS for brokerage

Team size: 70

Transaction sides: 817 for brokerage in 2024

Sales volume: $339,079,000 for brokerage in 2024

Awards:

Realtor of The Year Award, Bluegrass Realtors (2023)

Voted Lexington’s Best Realtor (2024) Business Lexington, Chevy Chaser, Southsider

Top 5 producing Realtor in the state of Kentucky (2023/2024)

National Association of Realtors’ Class of 30 Under 30 (2016)

Kentucky Real Estate Commission Good Neighbor Award (2016)

Bluegrass Realtors Good Neighbor Award (2016)

Top Producers Club Lifetime Member

Background:

President, Imagine MLS (2023-2025)

Director, National Association of Realtors Board of Directors (2023)

Finance Committee, National Association of Realtors (2023)

President, Bluegrass Realtors (2022)

Board of Directors, Commerce Lexington (2022)

Delegate Body Representative, Kentucky Realtor Association (2022)

President, Realtor Community Housing Foundation (2019-2022)

Treasurer, Bluegrass Realtors (2020)

Kentucky State Realtor Relief Foundation Board of Directors (2022)

Sales & Marketing Council, Building Industry Association

Economic Development Committee, Kentucky Realtor Association (2024)

How did you get your start in real estate?

My introduction to real estate was through my family. Having builders on both sides of my family I began my career at a young age participating in a variety of construction trades and general contracting.

I did not intend to pursue real estate as a career and was mostly interested in law throughout high school and college. While in college, I got my real estate license at the advice of a mentor, who became my real estate mentor. This was the best professional advice I ever received, and today, I am fortunate to still have the ability to work with my mentor, who is now an agent in our brokerage.

How did you choose your brokerage?

My wife and business partner Rachel considered a variety of affiliations when we were selecting luxury brands to bring to our marketplace. While there are many great brands to choose from, our alignment with Christie’s International Real Estate was without question the right path for us.

We were searching for the perfect blend of global reach, remarkable tradition and the integration of industry-leading technology. After a 30-minute cup of coffee in Chicago with Natalie Hambrick and Thad Wong several years ago, which turned into a several-hour meeting, it was clear to us the most important piece for us was a perfect match: the culture.

What remains the North Star for our company (culture) is the most valuable asset for reputation, agent and industry relationships and the willingness to promote your partners across the table and across the country.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career

The highest point in my brokerage’s career was also one of the lowest. Early in 2024, one of our top-producing agents had a sudden medical emergency and was hospitalized for several months. It is every agent’s biggest fear.

Overnight, they became unable to work and, at the advice of medical professionals, were unable to communicate with clients for a time while they healed. Without notice, they were hospitalized and unable to communicate.

Within a matter of hours, other agents in our office stepped up to take over their 31 transactions in process and shepherd them with her customers to closing, without asking for anything in return. They just wanted to support their colleague and friend.

Being able to support one of our own and having the mentality that a Christie’s International Real Estate Bluegrass customer is the responsibility of the entire company reflects the exact culture we work every day to promote.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

It is extremely important when first getting into the business to organize your practice and to receive mentorship from a highly experienced agent. By the time you build your business, it will be extremely painful to go back and reinvent your efficiencies and habits. If you can align with a highly organized, highly successful agent who can show you how to organize and create accountability for yourself, you will be ahead of the game.

I would also recommend saying yes to every meeting for the first year in business and making it your mission to ensure that every person in your sphere of influence is not only aware of your new profession but how serious you are about it. If you are aligned with a successful mentor, auxiliary business partners will want your time (lenders, title companies, insurance and so on).

Down the road, it will be more difficult to take all of those meetings, but as a new agent, it is just as important to become more intimate with the different products available for your clients and operators in your market.

What’s your top prediction for the future?

That the average agent geography coverage will continue to grow (meaning agents will be willing and confident to travel further for business) and that luxury real estate will outpace traditional markets in appreciation in 2025.