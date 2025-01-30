Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Windermere, Hanna Holdings, EXIT Realty, William Raveis and Crye-Leike all denied antitrust allegations against them in new court filings submitted Monday.

Even as settlements in homeseller commission cases continue to stack up, a slew of high-profile real estate companies are fighting back.

On Jan. 27, Berkshire Hathaway Energy (the parent company of HomeServices of America), Windermere Real Estate Services, Hanna Holdings, EXIT Realty, William Raveis Real Estate, Crye-Leike, and William L. Lyon and Associates filed answers to a lawsuit in a case known as Gibson, denying the suit’s allegations and defending themselves against the suit’s claims.

“BHE denies that it engages in or engaged in any anticompetitive conduct or any conduct that has or had anticompetitive effects, including, but not limited to, implementing or adhering to any agreement, combination, or conspiracy that is anticompetitive,” attorneys for Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a holding company that owns HomeServices and is a subsidiary of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, wrote in a legal filing.

“BHE denies any liability to Plaintiffs, denies that this case is appropriate for class-action treatment, and denies that it violated the federal antitrust laws,” the filing added.

The Gibson suit was the first antitrust commission suit filed after an October 2023 jury verdict in the Sitzer | Burnett case awarded billions to a class of homeseller plaintiffs in Missouri.

Like Sitzer | Burnett, the Gibson suit challenges a now-defunct National Association of Realtors rule requiring listing brokers to offer compensation to buyer brokers in order to submit a listing to a multiple listing service, which the plaintiffs allege violated the Sherman Antitrust Act.

But the Gibson suit’s scope is potentially much bigger than that of its predecessor: Gibson seeks class-action status on behalf of “all persons who listed properties on a Multiple Listing Service in the United States using a listing agent or broker affiliated with” the corporate defendants and who paid a buyer broker commission from Oct. 31, 2019, until the present.

Monday’s filings are broadly similar in their denials of the allegations in the suit. For example, attorneys for EXIT Realty wrote in their legal filing that “Defendants admit Plaintiffs purport to bring claims under antitrust law on behalf of themselves and a putative class but deny they or the putative class members have valid claims, denies they violated antitrust laws, denies all liability, denies Plaintiffs or the putative class members suffered any harm, denies they caused Plaintiffs or the putative class members any damages, denies Plaintiffs or the putative class are entitled to any relief, denies the putative class (as later defined herein) exists, denies such class can be certified, and denies any remaining allegations …,”

In addition to denying the suit’s allegations, the defendants also offered defenses in their filings, ranging from eight defenses in Hanna Holdings’ filing to 32 defenses in Crye-Leike’s filing.

The defenses ranged from accusing the plaintiffs of lacking “standing” (the right to sue), stating class members are required to arbitrate their claims, alleging the plaintiffs did not sustain any damage or injury caused by the defendants, asserting that the acts at issue in the suit were “procompetitive” and did not lessen competition, alleging that the claims are barred by the statute of limitations, and maintaining that the plaintiffs agreed to the defendants’ alleged conduct.

In addition, Hanna and Crye-Leike state that the plaintiffs’ claims are barred due to the nationwide NAR settlement. While Crye-Leike states that the settlement includes Crye-Leike “as a released party,” Hanna takes the view that the Gibson plaintiffs’ claims were “released” in that deal and, therefore, the NAR settlement “resolved those claims for the alleged conspiracy as a whole.”

Several other defendants have settled the case, including Compass, Douglas Elliman, The Real Brokerage, @properties, Redfin, Realty ONE Group, Engel & Völkers, HomeSmart, United Real Estate, NextHome, the Keyes Company, John L. Scott Real Estate Affiliates and The K Company Realty.

This week, two other companies joined that list: Real Estate One and Baird & Warner, who agreed to pay $1.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively, adding up to $3.7 million.

The plaintiffs told the court that the deals were “substantially the same in all material respects as the terms of the previous thirteen Gibson Settlements, including substantially similar Practice Changes or agreements to maintain certain practices.” The court subsequently granted preliminary approval to the settlements on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

