Side and other brokerages, along with a pair of MLSs, will collectively pay $10,570,000 to settle the new antitrust case if proposed terms — offered on the same day as the suit was filed — are greenlit.

A group of homesellers this week filed a new antitrust commission lawsuit against several multiple listing services and brokerages — the best known of which is Side — and have also already reached a proposed settlement in the case.

Homesellers filed their case Monday in Missouri. The lead plaintiff in the case is a homeseller named Jeremy Keel, but additional sellers including Rhonda Burnett, Don Gibson, Daniel Umpa and Christopher Moehrl — all of whom are lead plaintiffs in other high profile cases — are also listed among the plaintiffs.

The case generally hues closely to other antitrust suits, accusing the defendants of engaging in a conspiracy that inflated consumer costs and of breaking antitrust laws.

However, the case is atypical compared to other similar suits because the plaintiffs and the defendants filed a proposed settlement the same day that they filed their complaint. The settlement would see the defendants pay a total of $10,570,000.

The defendants in the new case, along with their individual settlement amounts, include:

Side: $5.5 million

Washington Fine Properties: $1.3 million

Seven Gables Real Estate: $1 million

First Team Real Estate — Orange County: $1,000,000

Signature Properties of Huntington: $850,000

Cairn Real Estate Holdings, the parent of J.P. Piccinini Real Estate Services (JPAR): $700,000

Central New York Information Service: $125,000

Brooklyn New York MLS: $95,000

News of the suit and settlement was first reported by Real Estate News.

In addition to making monetary payments, the defendants have agreed to make the same changes to their practices that were outlined in the Gibson and Sitzer | Burnett settlements. The motion outlining the new proposed settlement notes that it is “substantially similar to those reached in Gibson and Burnett.”

Keel and the other homeseller-plaintiffs filed the case in the same federal district court that has handled the Gibson and Sitzer | Burnett cases, though a different judge — Fernando J. Gaitan, Jr. — is overseeing the suit.

Inman has reached out to the defendants in the case and will update this story with any responses they provide.

The new case and settlement come as much of the industry adapts to a new normal defined by settlement-prompted rules. Those rules came about after the National Association of Realtors settled its part in various antitrust commission cases last March. As part of that settlement, the organization agreed to pay $418 million and make various rule changes — changes that went into effect last August.

Though members of the real estate industry have largely been critical of the various antitrust cases and their claims, brokers have also in more recent weeks observed possible upsides and opportunities emerging thanks to changing business practices.

Read the complaint in the case here (if the document doesn’t appear, try refreshing the page):

