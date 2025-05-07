Build your brand around a location or property type you’re passionate about, Nick Schlekeway writes, and watch your business take off.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

When you first get into real estate, your business is built on hustle. You say yes to every opportunity, every client, every ZIP code and every transaction that comes your way.

And honestly? That’s exactly what you should do when you’re starting out. You don’t have the luxury of being picky. At that stage, the name of the game is momentum. But once you’ve established a foundation, it’s time to shift gears.

At some point, if you want your business to grow and your brand to mean something, you need to stop being everything to everyone and start being something to someone. That’s where defining your target audience comes in.

And no, it doesn’t mean you have to turn away the clients who got you here.

Why picking a niche isn’t a limitation — it’s leverage

When agents hear the words “target audience,” many flinch. The first fear is usually: But I don’t want to lose all my business now. I get it. You’ve worked hard to build relationships, to serve your sphere and to become known as someone who can help anyone, anywhere. But here’s the truth: Defining a target audience doesn’t mean walking away from those opportunities.

It means getting laser-focused on your marketing, branding and outbound efforts without abandoning the systems that are already working for you.

Let me say that again: You can still work your sphere, follow up with referrals and answer the phone when past clients reach out. But in the market? In your messaging? You want to be known for something.

Because when you try to speak to everyone, you reach no one. The agent who specializes in a specific lifestyle, property type or community will be remembered long after the generalist is forgotten.

And when your business is aligned with your passion, your energy is different. Your conversations are easier. Your content flows. You show up more consistently and more authentically. And over time? That consistency builds trust and authority that a generalist brand can’t replicate.

Build a business that feeds your strengths

Let’s be real for a second — none of us got into this industry to “get by.” We came here because we wanted freedom. Freedom of time, freedom of income and freedom to build something we enjoy.

So let me ask: What part of the business gives you energy? What kinds of homes or clients light you up? What communities do you naturally gravitate toward? What lifestyle do you know like the back of your hand?

If you’re a golf fanatic, why aren’t you the go-to agent for golf course communities in your area? If you love the mountains, why not specialize in cabins, view properties or homes with acreage? When your passion matches your positioning, everything in your business becomes easier — and more enjoyable.

This doesn’t mean you stop working with other clients. It means you build a foundation that feeds your energy and attracts people who see you as the expert in something specific. And when you’re known for something? You’re not just getting more leads — you’re getting better leads.

You don’t have to choose between growth and loyalty

This is where I see agents get stuck. They know they need to specialize. They want to define a niche. But they’re afraid it means giving up the clients and relationships they’ve spent years building.

Let me clear this up right now: You don’t have to choose.

You can still send mailers to your sphere. You can still follow up on referrals. You can still serve past clients when they reach out. The difference is in where you direct your energy and how you present yourself to the market.

Think of your niche as the tip of the spear: It’s what leads your marketing, your content and your brand identity. It’s what helps people remember you, refer you and reach out to you. But everything behind that spear? That’s still your foundation. That’s your systems, your sphere, your database. You’re not replacing it. You’re focusing it.

In fact, the more specific your message becomes, the stronger your brand gets — and the easier it becomes to generate referrals, build trust and scale without burning out.

Average is invisible

In business, there’s one thing that’s clear: Average is invisible. If you’re blending in with the crowd, you’re not being noticed. You could be the most talented, hardworking person out there, but if you’re just like everyone else, your efforts will go unnoticed. This is why being “different” is so powerful.

The most successful businesses and leaders didn’t get there by being average. They stood out. Whether it’s a product, service or personal brand, it’s the unique, bold moves that get remembered. Think about it — when’s the last time you chose the average option over the standout one?

In real estate, this means carving out a niche, focusing on what you do best and bringing value in a way that nobody else can. When you’re different, people notice. When you’re average, they don’t even see you.

Embrace the truth

The truth is, the agents who grow the fastest and build the most meaningful businesses aren’t the ones chasing everything — they’re the ones who are clear on who they serve and why it matters.

So take a look at your business:

Are you speaking to a specific audience?

Are you building a brand that people can describe in a sentence?

Or are you still trying to be all things to all people — and burning out in the process?

Start small. Pick a community, a property type or a lifestyle you’re passionate about. Build your brand around that. You’ll be shocked at how much easier everything becomes when your energy and your audience are aligned.

Nick Schlekeway is the founder of Amherst Madison, a Boise, Idaho-based real estate brokerage. Connect with him on LinkedIn.