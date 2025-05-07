Industry veteran Vija Williams has left award-winning proptech platform Place for Cheplak Live. In her new position, Williams will focus on delivering high-level coaching to team leaders and broker-owners.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

After three years with Place, the real estate technology company co-founded by entrepreneur Ben Kinney, Vija Williams is taking her talents to Cheplak Live.

Vija Williams | Credit: LinkedIn

“I have an announcement! I am now a coach with Cheplak Live!” she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I coach real estate team owners, brokerage owners and operators, brokerage [general managers]/regional [vice presidents].”

“I started coaching with Jon in 2018, and he coached me into working with Ben Kinney, who has been a game changer for me. On a typical day, I will see texts or calls from both of these incredible humans,” she added. “I’m excited to share the insight I’ve gotten and the experience I’ve had analyzing, coaching, and consulting hundreds of teams and brokerages. I coach people who are ready to take their real estate business to the next level.”

Williams has been in the industry for more than 20 years, juggling leadership roles at BKCO Mortgage, Ben Kinney Companies and Place while building one of Keller Williams’ top luxury teams, Vija Real Estate. At Ben Kinney Companies, Williams helped stoke impressive growth, with the firm’s agent count growing 140 percent and sales volume growing 251 percent from 2018 to 2022.

Williams has built a reputation as one of the most trusted coaches in the industry, reaching hundreds of thousands of agents through women’s entrepreneurship and leadership groups She Inc. and Her Best Life, the Empire Building podcast, and speaking engagements at industry-leading events.

Jon Cheplak

Inman named Williams “one of the most innovative and influential executives” in its 2025 Power Players list.

“In a time of our industry where expert guidance, counsel, and coaching are needed more than ever, Vija brings forward an unmatched resume that continues to lift the caliber of expert coaches and business operators at Cheplak Live Coaching,” Cheplak Live founder Jon Cheplak said in an announcement on Tuesday. “Vija coaches and consults real estate teams and brokerages around the nation.”

“She has hosted webinars to train real estate teams, brokerage owners-brokers, and agents since 2020, reaching over 250,000 views,” he added. “I know with Vija’s reputation and track record, she will be overwhelmed with inquiries to hire her for coaching.”

Email Marian McPherson

leadership
Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×