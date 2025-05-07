Industry veteran Vija Williams has left award-winning proptech platform Place for Cheplak Live. In her new position, Williams will focus on delivering high-level coaching to team leaders and broker-owners.

Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

After three years with Place, the real estate technology company co-founded by entrepreneur Ben Kinney, Vija Williams is taking her talents to Cheplak Live.

“I have an announcement! I am now a coach with Cheplak Live!” she said in a Facebook post on Tuesday. “I coach real estate team owners, brokerage owners and operators, brokerage [general managers]/regional [vice presidents].”

“I started coaching with Jon in 2018, and he coached me into working with Ben Kinney, who has been a game changer for me. On a typical day, I will see texts or calls from both of these incredible humans,” she added. “I’m excited to share the insight I’ve gotten and the experience I’ve had analyzing, coaching, and consulting hundreds of teams and brokerages. I coach people who are ready to take their real estate business to the next level.”

Williams has been in the industry for more than 20 years, juggling leadership roles at BKCO Mortgage, Ben Kinney Companies and Place while building one of Keller Williams’ top luxury teams, Vija Real Estate. At Ben Kinney Companies, Williams helped stoke impressive growth, with the firm’s agent count growing 140 percent and sales volume growing 251 percent from 2018 to 2022.

Williams has built a reputation as one of the most trusted coaches in the industry, reaching hundreds of thousands of agents through women’s entrepreneurship and leadership groups She Inc. and Her Best Life, the Empire Building podcast, and speaking engagements at industry-leading events.

Inman named Williams “one of the most innovative and influential executives” in its 2025 Power Players list.

“In a time of our industry where expert guidance, counsel, and coaching are needed more than ever, Vija brings forward an unmatched resume that continues to lift the caliber of expert coaches and business operators at Cheplak Live Coaching,” Cheplak Live founder Jon Cheplak said in an announcement on Tuesday. “Vija coaches and consults real estate teams and brokerages around the nation.”

“She has hosted webinars to train real estate teams, brokerage owners-brokers, and agents since 2020, reaching over 250,000 views,” he added. “I know with Vija’s reputation and track record, she will be overwhelmed with inquiries to hire her for coaching.”

Email Marian McPherson