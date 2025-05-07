Bigger. Better. Bolder. Inman Connect is heading to San Diego. Join thousands of real estate pros, connect with the Inman Community, and gain insights from hundreds of leading minds shaping the industry. If you’re ready to grow your business and invest in yourself, this is where you need to be. Go BIG in San Diego!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic just over five years ago, the real estate industry has seen a huge number of changes in the market, economy and regulatory environment. From the frantic pace of the pandemic-era market to the slowdown of the past couple of years, not to mention the impact of industry-focused lawsuits, settlements and scandals, experienced agents have lived a lifetime of change in just a few trips around the sun.

Give us some perspective and tell us: What aspect of real estate has changed most in the past five years? Is it the way you generate leads? The contracts you use? The sophistication of buyers and sellers in your market? Are you shocked at the impact of portals or the reduction in the National Association of Realtors’ power? Have client wishlists changed, or are the conversations you’re having with them just fundamentally different? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.