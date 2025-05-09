Forget fancy cameras, Drew Thompson writes. Real estate videos that sell are about connection. This AI stack turns photos and your voice into an emotional engine that makes buyers need the keys.

Admit it. You saw The Real Brokerage’s Matt Leonetti’s legendary “Benny” video. Half the industry got misty-eyed, and the other half thought, “Where the heck do I find that kind of budget?”

The real question today is: “How fast can I deploy AI to create that same emotional gut-punch without breaking the bank?”

Good news: A tsunami of AI tools just obliterated the barrier between Hollywood magic and your marketing budget. This isn’t just a new platform; it’s a new playbook. Combine these AI engines in this specific sequence, and you’ll be churning out listing videos that stop scrolls and start bidding wars.

This recipe isn’t just simple; it’s fast, repeatable and ridiculously effective.

The workflow took shape during a recent Nashville workshop we ran at Real, where agents asked for a budget-friendly way to replicate big-budget listing films.

Introducing the ReelFeel 3-Step Stack

Think of this as your unfair advantage, your shortcut from static MLS photos to a mini-masterpiece that connects. No complex editing software, no five-figure invoices — just pure AI power doing the heavy lifting so you can focus on closing.

Here’s your arsenal and the minimal investment required:

Motion Engine: Blonde Waterfall ($99): Transforms your listing photos into a mesmerizing, smooth video walkthrough. Music Engine: Suno.ai (Free tokens available): Generates custom, royalty-free instrumental tracks that nail the emotional vibe. Message Engine: ChatGPT (Free version works, $20 a month for GPT-4 Turbo is rocket fuel) and Eleven Labs (Optional for AI voice): Writes and voices a compelling 30-second narrative that tells the story of the home.

Total investment: Under $150

Total execution time (post-photos): Under 15 minutes. Seriously.

Ready to build? Follow this exact framework

Step 1: Motion – Animate your visuals with Blonde Waterfall

Feed Blonde Waterfall 10-15 of your best listing photos. Hit go. In about 24 hours (plan ahead), it delivers a polished 30-45 second .mp4. Imagine silky-smooth push-ins on the kitchen island, slow pans across the primary suite, maybe a twilight drone-style shot over the backyard — movements impossible to fake quickly in Canva or basic editors.

Execution tip: Don’t just use wide shots. Include three or four detail shots (that unique light fixture, the fireplace texture, blooming gardenias). These micro-cuts give the AI more to work with and make the final output feel richer and more intentional.

Step 2: Music – Score the emotion with Suno.ai

Fire up ChatGPT (Use GPT-4o if you have it). Use this prompt:

“You are an expert prompt engineer for AI music generation. Create a prompt under 200 characters for Suno.ai. The goal is a warm, piano-driven instrumental evoking feelings of nostalgia, homecoming and gentle optimism. Focus on evocative descriptions, *not* famous composers. Make it sound like a high-end film score.”

Grab the output (“Gentle piano melody intertwined with soft, rising strings, building to a hopeful, warm crescendo, peaceful homecoming vibe”). Paste it into Suno.ai, check “Instrumental Only,” and generate.

Result: In 60 seconds? A broadcast-quality track that sounds like you paid hundreds for licensing. Zero cost.

Zero cost. Pro tip: Aim for a tempo around 85–95 BPM. It feels cozy and inviting, not sluggish.

Step 3: Message – Craft and voice the narrative with ChatGPT

Back to ChatGPT. Feed it the property details and this directive:

“You are a master storyteller writing a voiceover script for a 30-second real estate video. Property: [123 Maple Lane, a 3-bed, 2-bath mid-century ranch in Franklin, TN]. Goal: Spark nostalgia and excitement. Style: Warm, inviting, first-person perspective. End with a compelling call to imagine living there. Keep it tight — under 90 words.”

Take that script. Open your preferred simple video editor (Instagram Reels, CapCut, Premiere Rush or whatever’s fastest for you).

Import the Blonde Waterfall video. Layer the Suno.ai music track underneath. Hit Record Voice-Over. Read the script yourself. Your authentic voice connects way better than you think. Mic shy? OK, fine. Paste the script into Eleven Labs ($5 a month gets you started) and generate a hyper-realistic AI voiceover. Drop that in instead.

Emotion drives action.

Period.

AI just handed you the keys to the emotion factory, on demand, for pennies on the dollar.

Stop wishing you had better videos.

Execute the ReelFeel 3-Step Stack on your very next listing. Don’t just track views; track the saves, the shares, the DMs and the showing requests.

Now you have big budget impact on a bootstrap timeline.

The Skinny (TL;DR): Ditch the $10,000 production crew. Blonde Waterfall + Suno.ai + ChatGPT = Pro-level, emotionally charged listing videos in 15 minutes for under $100. This is AI leverage! Execute this now.

Want the over-the-shoulder, click-by-click breakdown? Hit the video at the top of the story. Watch it, learn it, do it.

Drew Thompson is the head of agent performance and head coach at Real. Connect with him on Instagram and LinkedIn.