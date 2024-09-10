Discover how developing a luxury mindset can elevate your business. Chris Pollinger explores simple, cost-effective strategies to create personalized, premium experiences for your clients.

Breaking into luxury real estate can feel like an uphill battle, especially if you’re an agent working in middle-market properties. It’s easy to think you need a massive budget, a client list filled with celebrities, or the keys to six-figure listings to even play the luxury game.

But the truth is, you don’t need million-dollar homes to deliver a luxury experience. Luxury is about creating memorable experiences and making your clients feel valued, no matter the price point of the property you’re selling.

Luxury is about how you make people feel. It’s about providing memorable moments that leave a lasting impression. In luxury real estate, we know this well.

The house might be stunning, but what seals the deal is the experience of working with a broker who understands how to cater to high-net-worth clients with seamless service, personal touches, and an understanding of what those clients truly value.

But here’s the catch: you don’t need to sell luxury products to deliver a luxury experience. It’s all about mindset.

Luxury is a mindset

When people think “luxury,” they often imagine gold-trimmed excess, but that’s a narrow view. Luxury is about quality and creating moments that matter.

Neen James, author of Attention Pays: How to Drive Profitability, Productivity, and Accountability, breaks it down perfectly: Luxury is about attention to detail, personal touches and making someone feel valued. This applies whether you’re selling high-end real estate or managing a boutique financial service.

In our industry, this mindset shift is key. In fact, understanding how to deliver luxury experiences, even if your business doesn’t deal with multimillion-dollar properties, can set you apart in a crowded market.

The 4 luxury personas

One way to start injecting luxury into your business is by understanding that “luxury” doesn’t mean the same thing to every client.

According to James’ research, there are four distinct luxury mindsets that, when understood, can help you connect with your clients on a deeper level:

The Reluctant and Removed: These are the clients who are busy and often overwhelmed. They see luxury as a burden, something that doesn’t align with their priorities. For them, a luxury experience might be less about indulgence and more about simplicity. You’ll win these clients by offering convenience — saving them time and effort. The Pro Prioritizer: This group views luxury as a symbol of success. It boosts their confidence and enhances their professional image. They want to work with brands and services that emphasize quality and longevity. If you want to appeal to this persona, make sure your service reflects professionalism and sustainability. The Confident and Content: These clients are comfortable where they are. They enjoy luxury when it’s tied to making meaningful memories, especially with loved ones. For them, luxury is about experiences that create lasting connections. You can appeal to this mindset by showcasing how your service contributes to memorable, meaningful moments. The Luxury Lover: These clients are all about indulgence, and they believe they’re worth it. They don’t just want luxury — they expect it. If this is your audience, exclusivity and VIP treatment are your ticket to their loyalty.

The takeaway here is simple: Understanding who your clients are and how they perceive luxury will allow you to tailor your approach and stand out from the competition.

This isn’t just about real estate or high-end products. It’s about showing that you “get” them and making them feel like your service was designed specifically for them.

Applying luxury at any price point

Let’s say you focus on the middle market. You’re not selling six-figure homes, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your clients feel like they’re getting a luxury experience.

Here’s where personalization and attention to detail come in. Consider sending a handwritten thank-you note after meeting them. Or how about anticipating their needs before they do?

Like remembering a client’s preferences and offering them tailored solutions without them having to ask. This makes clients feel seen and valued, which is at the core of a luxury experience.

A great example from our own industry is how some agents go above and beyond. Say you have a client who loves a certain hobby, like fly fishing. Sending them a small thoughtful gift — a hand tied fly for their next trip, for instance — can make a huge impact. This gesture says, “I remembered you,” and that memory builds trust and loyalty.

Luxury doesn’t have to be expensive

Luxury isn’t always about price tags. One of the most powerful luxury experiences I’ve encountered had nothing to do with money at all.

On a recent trip, we mentioned to the hotel staff we were going for a hike. By the time we got to our room, someone had already checked the weather and left a note advising us to delay the hike because of an incoming storm. That’s luxury customer service. It didn’t cost a cent, but it showed thoughtfulness, and I’m still telling that story today.

The lesson here is that creating a memorable luxury experience doesn’t have to blow your budget. Luxury is about anticipating your client’s needs, personalizing their experience, and making them feel like they’re your only priority.

Why luxury matters in business

Delivering luxury doesn’t just make people feel good — it’s smart business. When you give someone a luxury experience, they’re more likely to return and, more importantly, refer you to others. It builds brand loyalty and turns clients into advocates.

In luxury real estate, this is especially true. Buyers aren’t just looking for a house — they’re looking for an experience, a relationship. When you deliver that, your clients become your biggest fans, and nothing is more powerful than word-of-mouth referrals in a market like ours.

This is why luxury matters. Not because it’s fancy or exclusive, but because it makes people feel valued. And in any industry, the feeling of being valued is priceless.

Chris Pollinger, founder and managing partner of RE Luxe Leaders, is the strategic advisor to the elite in the business of luxury real estate. He is an advisor, national speaker, consultant and leadership coach.