Artificial intelligence has the potential to separate agents who are willing to use and adapt to the technology from the rest, Rachael Hite writes, while it leaves those who refuse to use it behind.

Inman Connect San Diego kicks off this Wednesday, and it’s where the real estate industry will be this week. From market strategy to tech innovation, this is your chance to get in the room with the leaders driving change. Secure your spot before it’s too late.

AI has become a common topic of conversation among every generation around the kitchen table. The technology is now commonplace inside almost every industry that touches modern life, from deciding what medications you need to even replacing perfumers and “smelling” the next designer fragrance.

Real estate agents have been enamored with AI since its launch, but as with any new technology without appropriate guardrails, this tech can both turn up the power on your business, but also take you out of the game in one fell swoop.

In this toolkit, we will break down the ethics, best practices, top marketing tools, and how to maintain an authentic human touch in your business plan before succumbing to your new robot AI overlord.

Ethics, bias and hallucinations, oh, my!

Here come the moans and the groans when I mention this part of the brilliant new technology that allows you to turn off certain parts of your brain and do a trust fall right into an easier workload. AI is not your best friend; it’s a tool to help improve your work. Don’t get romantic or catch feelings for what AI can do for you or your business, or the end results may disappoint you.

Unfortunately, bias and inaccuracies exist in AI, and you still need to use your own personal moral compass when reviewing your results.

AI is learning from existing information on the internet, which can result in very narrow perspectives. Traditionally, information on the internet has been either organized by engineers with limited diversity or siloed into categories from social media content by individuals with similar perspectives.

Machine learning often makes mistakes; therefore, it must be fact-checked. Virginia Tech conducted a study on the dangers of rapidly evolving technology, cautioning humans about its risks and the potential for spreading misinformation. In addition, AI psychosis is a newly emerging danger, where users begin to fixate on AI as they would a god or a romantic partner.

Not a baby, AI is an unpredictable toddler

It is no secret that President Trump is pushing AI forward in America, from his disturbing use of media generation on his White House Instagram account and personal social media platform Truth Social, to his announcement on July 24 that America will be a leader in AI and he will personally remove barriers to progress of this “Beautiful baby.”

The reality is that AI is not a baby; AI is an unpredictable (and sometimes angry) toddler ready to spew horrible noise at the drop of a hat, and taking away the baby gates may result in unwanted broken things in your personal home.

In other words, this technology needs guardrails; otherwise, it has the potential to grow into an uncontrollable entity that creates chaos. It could potentially replace your job as a real estate agent, as well as many other jobs, if popular culture shifts to trusting AI more than its real human neighbors for expertise.

Use AI with caution

Many agents are already embracing AI to handle some, much, or even all of their business’s heavy lifting tasks to create efficiencies. AI is a tool in your toolbox, but it shouldn’t replace you; it should complement you.

It is your responsibility to keep track of what you create and safeguard your collateral. If you are not vigilant or if you are not reading what AI is creating for you, problems are sure to follow.

Better business

Many superstar agents with a strong foundation are using AI to enhance their already thriving businesses. A strong foundation in business and emotional intelligence will serve as your moral compass for creating exceptional AI content and experiences.

Remember to adopt the philosophy that AI is not you at your best; it’s your assistant.

Learning how to best use tools and their limitations will help you create personal guardrails and expectations for what AI should look like in your business.

Visualize this

Creating visual content, virtual assistants and graphics quickly is probably the most appealing and dopamine-driven part of AI. Between memes and fun, specific cartoons of yourself in any situation, AI can add gamification to your marketing.

Remember that, just as we cautioned with social media posting, once you put it out there, we have no idea where it may ultimately end up. Use caution, and don’t try to bypass copyright and licensing laws.

AI without limits

Using AI to improve and enhance consumer experiences, workflows and outcomes is the pink bubble, dream outcome for all of us. Pushing the environmental impact aside, AI has the potential to separate agents who are willing to use and adapt to the technology from the rest, and leave those who refuse to use it behind.

What is the compromise? It is somewhere in the middle, utilizing technology for “good” and remembering that not only can the tech be used to manipulate and spread disinformation, but it can also lead you astray without proper consideration and oversight.

The future is right now, and those who can adapt and use AI with their moral compass in hand can yield good results. The question isn’t whether we should use AI. The question is, which agents can step up to the challenge and still hold strong to their personal value proposition?

Rachael Hite is a senior housing counselor, writer, and thought leader in real estate and aging. Follow her work on Instagram and LinkedIn.