Rechat wants agents to lean on AI like Lucy to improve their value proposition to consumers and make better use of the powerful tools software companies are building for them

In an exclusive interview with Inman, Rechat’s Audie Chamberlain, head of strategic growth and communications, said that consumers are pressuring real estate agents to add value. The company’s conversational AI agent, Lucy, fresh out of beta testing, “is delivering on that promise.”

“The more you resist the assimilation of artificial intelligence, the more apt you are to get left behind by it,” Chamberlain said.

The newly launched AI agent has been in beta testing for two years, according to the company. The term “agent” in this context does not refer to “real estate agent.” It’s technical jargon used across industries to describe individual use cases for AI.

It’s use in real estate understandably invokes worry, Chamberlain told Inman.

“This is all about empowering the agent; it’s about giving them more time to service consumers,” he said. “This is what brokers and agents have been waiting for: a proactive, voice-powered, task-completing AI Agent that actually delivers — creating for you, not just responding to you.”

Rechat is a real estate marketing superapp that allows brokerages, teams and agents to select from an array of connected modular solutions for email, video marketing, digital display advertising and social media campaigns. It also provides CMA generation, websites, communication networks, CRM functionality and a smart transaction management center with digital signatures, intuitive form builders and business analytics.

Lucy will monitor activity from users in each module and provide assistance in a number of ways, offering insights on listing presentations, market data facts and direct outreach to customers. It can ensure transactions continue moving based on assigned tasks and contract milestones and in general, function as an always-there digital assistant.

“Lucy is giving each agent an extremely tech savvy assistant available to them 24/7,” said Emil Sedgh, chief technology officer at Rechat. “This will help boost productivity for agents, and allow their admins and support more time to focus on other areas of their business.”

Like its AI, Rechat was also in stealth mode for a few years. The company worked with a select number of luxury brokerages for seven years before announcing itself to the broader industry in 2023. During that time, it continued to evolve its product line and develop a better grasp on what the industry needed in terms of business software.

