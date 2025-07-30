Anywhere Real Estate affiliates will have free access to Canva Enterprise starting the fourth quarter of 2025. The platform includes preloaded branded templates and seamless integration into Anywhere’s other marketing platforms.

Anywhere is the latest real estate brand to ink an enterprise deal with Canva, one of the world’s largest graphic design and marketing platforms.

The partnership gives Anywhere affiliates at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, CENTURY 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA and Sotheby’s International Realty complimentary access to Canva’s growing suite of tools, which will include a library of branded templates for each of Anywhere’s brands and custom integrations to help franchisees, brokerages and teams seamlessly collaborate and share their creations.

“Speed, quality and relevance can’t be trade-offs,” said Rob Giglio, chief customer officer at Canva, in a prepared statement. “By putting Canva’s AI-powered platform in the hands of every agent across Anywhere’s network of brands, we’re helping them turn [multiple listing service] data into polished, on-brand content quickly and confidently. Agents wear a lot of hats, and the pressure to deliver personalized marketing keeps growing. Canva removes that friction — it’s powerful, intuitive and collaborative by design.”

Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors President and CEO Sue Yannaccone said the partnership aligns with the franchisor’s focus on artificial intelligence, which includes improving brokerage transaction processing, improving workflows for its sales and relocation segments and supercharging agent operations with AI-generated comparative market analyses.

Anywhere said Canva’s platform also complements Listing Concierge, its award-winning marketing, lead generation and transaction management platform.

“Canva Enterprise brings a huge advantage for our networks, helping agents and staff create elevated, customized marketing assets that leverage our powerful brands with simplicity,” she said in a prepared statement. “We are always focused on offering intuitive, easy-to-use technology for our agents and teams so they can channel more of their time to growing their business.”

Anywhere affiliates will get access to Canva Enterprise in the fourth quarter of 2025, joining several other leading real estate brands, such as Engel & Völkers, Keller Williams and eXp Realty, with Canva partnerships.

