While colleagues are taking vacations, Amy Corr writes, you have the opportunity to lean in on lead generation and personal connections that pay dividends for years to come.

With summer in full swing, we as agents often feel tempted to take our foot off the gas. The weather is beautiful, people are traveling, and we’re ready for a breather after a busy spring. And while we all deserve some R&R, the reality is that summer is the perfect time to build momentum for your business. But who says you can’t do both?

Here are three ways to soak up the season while laying the groundwork for a strong second half of the year.

1. Say yes to the invite

Every summer gathering is a chance to stay in front of potential clients. Block parties, pool days and local festivals — these are natural opportunities to engage with your network. The best thing you can do is say yes to every invitation.

Even if you’re tired or just not in the mood to leave the house, make a point to stop by. Sometimes a brief appearance is all it takes to spark a conversation — and it gives you an easy reason to stay in touch. Following up can be as simple as a text to say, “Great seeing you — I’d love to hear more about your trip! Let’s grab coffee next week,” or “Sorry we didn’t get the chance to catch up. How’s your summer going?”

Of course, you don’t have to wait for an invitation to make connections. Host a casual barbecue, treat friends and neighbors to a scoop of ice cream, or organize a park picnic. Create opportunities to see people face to face.

2. Take it offline

Social media is filled with life updates this time of year — family vacations, college send-offs, summer camp photos and more. Use these glimpses into people’s lives to connect in more meaningful ways.

Instead of just tapping the “like” button or leaving a quick comment like everyone else, reach out offline to start a conversation about what’s new and exciting in their life.

Better yet, show your value. If someone’s looking for movers or landscapers, send an email or text with your suggestions. Social media is a crowded space, and that personal touch makes you stand out.

3. Focus on the ‘give,’ and the ‘get’ will follow

How many times have you hesitated to reach out to someone in your network because you weren’t sure it would lead anywhere? We’ve all been there. But here’s the truth: The best relationships are built when you focus on what you can give — your time, your energy and your experience. So, shift your thinking from “What will I get out of this interaction?” to “How can I help?”

Summer is a great time to lean into this mindset. Send a midyear market update to a past client, or share an article about the best outdoor dining spots or farmers markets in your area. These small, thoughtful gestures demonstrate that you’re a resource for them.

You may not get something back in return — at least right away — but I’m a big believer that if you put positive energy into the universe, it will eventually find its way back to you.

Amy Corr is Chief Brokerage Officer for @properties Christie’s International Real Estate.