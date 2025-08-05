Thinking about selling a property of your own? Bernice Ross shares six reasons why you may not be the best choice to guide your own transaction.

You’re about to sell your own home. Would you hire you to take the listing? Although you may have the experience, the marketing chops and negotiation savvy to handle someone else’s property, are you truly the right person to handle the listing on your home?

I’ve been in the business for decades and have spent much of that time training agents how to generate leads, create strong marketing campaigns and negotiate top dollar. I’ve represented everyone from first-time VA and FHA sellers to high-net-worth clients with global portfolios.

In fact, even though Jon (Jack) Douglas had 1,200 very competent agents he could have hired, he hired me to represent him on the sale of two of his new luxury investment homes at the Summit Above Beverly Hills. If anyone had the skill set to sell my home, it’s me. Nevertheless, on every one of my own properties, I’ve always hired a top agent to list my home.

The gut check for any professional seller

If you’re in the business and you have ever thought, “Why would I pay someone else to do what I already do?” I certainly understand how you feel. Yes, you can handle the CMA, you know how to stage, and you know how to create marketing that works.

The truth of the matter is, however, that when you shift from agent to seller, you’re no longer managing just a transaction but a major emotional transition for both you and your loved ones. It’s this emotional transition that often turns you into the least objective person in the room.

1. Emotional entanglement is real — even for pros

When it’s your home, objectivity goes out the window. The reason? It’s extremely difficult to keep personal bias from creeping into your ability to make critical decisions.

For example, when we sold our last house, about half the homes in our neighborhood had pools. Because we travel frequently, my husband and I decided we didn’t want a pool. Moreover, there was a community pool that was only two blocks away, which was one of only three Olympic training centers in the U.S. We also loved our backyard garden because of all the varieties of tomatoes and other vegetables we could grow.

Consequently, when our agent told us that homes without pools in our price range typically sold for less, my instinctive response was, “Find me someone who doesn’t want a pool and appreciates a backyard that isn’t a slab of concrete.”

That’s a logical argument, but it was also a defensive one. The comps clearly indicated that no pool meant a lower price point. I didn’t want to hear it when our agent told us that, but we also needed to be realistic, since we needed the funds from this sale to build our next house.

2. Self-representation can sabotage your pricing

One of the most common ways seasoned agents fall into the trap of overpricing is by choosing the highest comps for their CMA. It’s easy to do when you know what upgrades you’ve made, how much you’ve invested and how the home compares in your eyes.

Moreover, when you’re emotionally tied to a property, it’s tempting to cherry-pick the top sales and mentally “adjust” your way into the highest possible price, even when the market data says otherwise. In contrast, a strong listing agent gives you an unfiltered read on what your home is actually worth. A great listing agent has the goal of helping you to achieve the highest possible price in the shortest amount of time, with the least amount of hassle.

3. The seller’s presence changes everything

Even when you know better, it’s hard to resist the temptation to be available for showings, to answer questions directly or to linger when prospective buyers walk through. There’s no question that the owner’s presence during showings changes the energy negatively, often cutting the showing short. Buyers need to imagine your property as their home — not the home you lived in.

4. Lack of feedback can be dangerous

When you’re the listing agent and the seller, people hesitate to tell you the truth. Buyer agents may be reluctant to give you the feedback they’d offer someone else. Besides, even if they did, how open would you be to hearing it? A third-party agent can translate that feedback into strategic adjustments, without taking it personally or reacting defensively.

5. Negotiation gets harder when you disagree with your co-seller

Negotiating with buyers is one thing, but negotiating with your spouse or co-owner is where things can get really messy. When you’re both emotionally invested, every decision can turn into a standoff. Whether it’s pricing, credits, repairs or timeline, you’re no longer having a business conversation, but a personal one that often requires you to navigate your roles together, memories, sometimes loss, and stress.

A great agent can mediate those moments and act as a buffer. They provide perspective when one of you digs in emotionally. They can de-escalate before small disagreements become major delays. In short, they can keep the transaction moving when you’re too close to steer it yourself.

6. Moving is a psychological stressor, even when you’re excited about the move

People forget that selling a home isn’t just a transaction but a major life shift. You’re leaving behind a chapter of your life and haven’t yet settled into the next one. You’re living in transition, and while that state may be logical, it often feels like chaos.

Even when you know better, it’s hard to stay grounded when you’re simultaneously managing the emotional, logistical and financial components of the move. Having someone else carry the transactional weight gives you the mental space to navigate the rest.

Would you hire you?

You know the process, you have the skills and the tools. The question isn’t whether you can do the job, but whether you’re the best person to do it for yourself.

In my case, that answer has always been “No.” I chose the best agent I could find, paid a full commission and hired someone who was strong enough to stand up and tell me “No,” when I was convinced what I wanted to do was the right decision.

When you’re selling your home, the real power move isn’t proving you can do it all but recognizing when to step aside and let someone else handle the sale so you can focus on what’s next. In fact, I loved it when my last agent said to me, “All you need to do is to pack up your personal belongings — I’ll handle the rest,” and she did!