Learn how Jennifer Mills Klatt’s Home Discovery Team stays focused and aligned with Melanie Klein’s overview of the team’s communication process.

In the fast-moving world of real estate, longevity is rare — and innovation is rarer still. But Jennifer Mills Klatt’s Home Discovery Team at Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty in Chicago has managed to master both.

With 36 years in the business and a lean, high-performing team of five agents, Klatt leads with a dynamic blend of experience, creativity and tenacity that keeps them ahead of the curve.

What sets the Home Discovery Team apart? According to Klatt, it’s a “solutions-driven mindset” paired with a deep well of professionalism. “We think outside of the box and consistently deliver successful outcomes,” she shared. That mix of traditional know-how and modern adaptability has become a hallmark of their brand.

A hybrid rhythm for growth

The team meets once a week in a hybrid format, balancing virtual flexibility with the connection of in-person gatherings. Each meeting follows a “present, past, future” structure, with a forward-focused lens rooted in optimism. This intentional cadence allows the team to reflect, celebrate wins and chart new paths forward.

“Our meetings are a time to connect and share anecdotes to help each other grow,” Klatt said. This focus on storytelling and peer learning has cultivated a culture of continuous development and mutual support.

Keeping the pulse between meetings

Connection doesn’t stop at the weekly meeting. Daily texts, calls and active social media engagement help maintain momentum. “It keeps us bonded, aligned and motivated,” Klatt added.

This everyday communication supports a sense of community and shared purpose, which is especially critical when navigating market volatility or shifting client needs.

Navigating market misinformation

One of the team’s recent challenges? Reframing client expectations shaped by dramatic headlines rather than local realities. “We’ve had to double down on educating our clients about what’s really happening in their market,” Klatt explained.

By leveraging hyperlocal data and storytelling, they help buyers and sellers move forward with clarity and confidence.

A resilient investment in the future

Right now, the Home Discovery Team is focused on expanding its reach and reimagining what’s possible in the current market. “We’re looking at how to create new markets and doubling down on the resilience of real estate as an investment,” Klatt said.

This growth mindset, anchored in decades of experience, is what positions her team to thrive no matter the headlines.