Take a cue from this Nashville team, writes coach Melanie Klein. Invest in your team’s connection, communication and growth, and watch your business thrive.

Nashville is a dynamic and vibrant city often described as a perfect blend of creativity, community and opportunity. Known as the “Music City,” it pulses with an energy fueled by its iconic music scene, innovative businesses and a rapidly growing population.

Its Southern charm meets a modern, entrepreneurial spirit, making it a magnet for real estate growth. As one of the hottest real estate markets in the U.S., Nashville offers endless opportunities for connection and collaboration, much like the Moving Music City team embodies in its work.

Founded by Sara Evers, lead agent, Moving Music City has 19 years in business under its belt. As part of Compass, this powerhouse team of three agents stands out not just for its success, but for how team members have structured their operations to flourish in an ever-changing market.

Here’s a look at how they stay connected, inspired and ahead of the game — and how you can apply their strategies to your own real estate business.

The magic behind Moving Music City

Moving Music City isn’t just a group of Realtors — it’s a team of strong, independent, ambitious and unique women with over 30 years of combined experience. Their business model is referral-only, which means the relationships they build with clients are at the heart of their business and the core of their success.

What truly sets this team apart is its commitment to female empowerment. While working with many different kinds of clients and families, agents see themselves as champions for women, whether it’s helping them take the leap into first-time homeownership, creating generational wealth or leading by example as a dynamic all-female team.

Balancing a hardworking, results-oriented approach with compassion and understanding, they’ve become trusted guides through some of the most significant and potentially complex decisions in their clients’ lives.

How they structure team meetings

Moving Music City relies on well-organized, intentional team meetings to stay aligned and focused. Their meetings follow a clear and consistent rhythm:

Frequency: Weekly hour-long meetings, with a longer, more in-depth meeting once a month focused on marketing.

Format: Typically held in person, with virtual options as needed.

Agenda:

Kick off with positivity: Each meeting starts with “Tell me something good,” where team members share personal or professional wins from the week.

Active business updates: They review every active contract, listing and upcoming property to ensure everyone is on the same page.

Training and concerns: A dedicated time for addressing any challenges, concerns or opportunities for growth.

Marketing and Compass tools: This includes brainstorming and updates on marketing strategies and leveraging Compass resources

Goal setting: The meeting ends with each person sharing one personal and one professional goal for the week ahead, along with an update on the previous week’s goals.

This structured yet flexible approach ensures that no detail is overlooked and that the team stays connected and aligned on their shared goals.

What makes their meetings work

The Moving Music City team credits much of its success to the intentional design of these meetings.

Here are the standout elements that make them effective:

Collaborative agenda: Everyone can contribute to the agenda in their assigned color throughout the week. This ensures no idea or update is forgotten, and it keeps the team on track during the meeting.

Time management: The structured agenda helps the team cover all necessary topics without running over time, making the meetings efficient and productive

Goal setting: Ending with personal and professional goals creates accountability and encourages continuous growth.

Focus on positivity: Starting with “Tell me something good” sets a positive tone and strengthens team morale

Current focus: Growth and improvement

Like any successful team, Moving Music City constantly looks for ways to improve. With recent personnel changes, they are focusing on:

Updating and streamlining their marketing strategies

Improving internal systems to boost efficiency and collaboration

This commitment to growth ensures that their team is always evolving and staying competitive in Nashville’s fast-paced real estate market.

Food for thought: How can you empower your team?

The Moving Music City team’s success is a testament to the power of structure, collaboration and shared vision.

If you’re looking to strengthen your own real estate team, consider these takeaways:

Establish a consistent meeting rhythm: Set a weekly and monthly cadence to stay connected and aligned. Create a collaborative agenda: Allow team members to contribute to the agenda in advance to encourage ownership and efficiency. Focus on goals and positivity: Incorporate goal setting and celebrations to build accountability and morale. Embrace growth: Regularly evaluate your systems, marketing, and team dynamics to ensure you’re operating at your best.

The relationships within your team — just like those you build with clients — are the foundation of success. Take a cue from Moving Music City: Invest in your team’s connection, communication and growth, and watch your business thrive.