Coach Melanie C. Klein breaks down the team meeting strategy that helps Canada’s Golfi Team stay connected and aligned.

Building a real estate team that dominates the market while fostering a culture of collaboration and enthusiasm is no small feat. Too often, team size means losing a sense of collective spirit and intimacy. But when that balance can be struck, it’s nothing short of powerful.

Few do it better than Rob Golfi and his RE/MAX Golfi Team. With 80 agents serving the Hamilton, Halton, Brantford and Niagara regions of Ontario, the Golfi Team has spent 30 years establishing itself as a powerhouse — No. 1 in Canada and No. 2 worldwide within the RE/MAX brand.

What makes this team truly special is its unique approach to culture, growth and motivation. Here’s how they do it and what you can learn from their playbook.

A legacy of excellence and accountability

The Golfi Team embodies a philosophy built around five pillars: Get it, Own it, Live it, Feel it and It’s about We. These principles translate into a relentless growth mindset, ownership of challenges and a vibrant team spirit that permeates everything they do.

The Golfi team “Get it” by embracing and cultivating an ever-expansive growth mindset and a commitment to continuous learning. This means pursuing every opportunity with discipline and focus and delivering unparalleled results for their clients.

As a team that “Owns it,” they not only turn challenges into opportunities, but they embrace accountability structures as a cornerstone of success. They know that achieving greatness requires taking responsibility through various forms of accountability and striving for continuous improvement. And finally, the key to owning it is learning through “failure.”

To “Live it” means excelling through collaboration in community, a commitment to excellence through intentional actions and long-term loyalty.

Being part of the Golfi Team means every member of the team can “Feel it” — the passion, energy, and camaraderie of working alongside a dynamic, inclusive and driven group. They are more than colleagues; they view and treat each other as a family that celebrates success and supports one another through highs and lows, wins and challenges and everything in between.

“It’s about We,” is the foundation upon which the team builds. It entails compassion, respect, teamwork and community engagement. In short, it’s the heart of their successful and personal business model.

Structured team meetings inspire and strengthen bonds

The backbone of the Golfi Team’s culture is its thoughtfully structured team meetings. These gatherings keep agents informed, motivated, and connected, despite the team’s size.

Agents’ weekly meetings (via Zoom with cameras always on for maximum engagement) include:

Peer-to-peer recognition: The “passing of the belt” (a wrestling belt) celebrates standout contributions, reinforcing camaraderie.

The “passing of the belt” (a wrestling belt) celebrates standout contributions, reinforcing camaraderie. Performance numbers: A transparent review of team metrics drives accountability.

A transparent review of team metrics drives accountability. Market stats: Timely updates ensure agents are prepared to advise clients effectively.

Timely updates ensure agents are prepared to advise clients effectively. Group discussion and training: A forum for shared learning, fostering a collaborative spirit.

A forum for shared learning, fostering a collaborative spirit. Mortgage updates: Current insights equip agents to navigate market challenges.

Current insights equip agents to navigate market challenges. Reminders and updates: Key announcements keep everyone aligned.

Quarterly SOCA meetings (in person)

Every three months, the entire team gathers for the State of the Company Address (SOCA). Held at a local movie theatre, this big-picture meeting reviews past achievements, current progress and future goals. It’s also a time for team recognition and additional training, providing a sense of direction and unity.

Building culture and a sense of belonging on a large team

Creating a tight-knit culture within an 80-agent team can be a challenge and seem impossible, but the Golfi Team has made it a hallmark of their success. Through a robust schedule of events — including the Annual Golfi Awards (a black-tie gala), a baseball tournament, a golf tournament, barbecues and a Christmas party — they foster a sense of belonging that’s rare in large organizations.

The Golfi Awards are particularly impactful, honoring individuals and celebrating the team as a whole. Agents strive all year to earn a spot on stage, with awards recognizing performance, peer and leadership votes, and alignment with core values. These events strengthen bonds and reinforce a shared sense of purpose.

Supporting agents as key

In addition to strong values, a clear mission and a strong community, the Golfi Team leverages cutting-edge tools like Follow Up Boss, HoodQ, Connecteam/Workplace by Meta, SISU and countless AI integrations including custom GPTs, AI coaching and much more.

Focus on the future

Right now, the Golfi Team is laser-focused on filling its pipelines for a strong Q1 2025. This forward-thinking mindset is central to their success. Planning ahead and maintaining momentum ensures that no opportunity is missed, even in a shifting market.

Key takeaways for real estate leaders

What can other team leaders learn from the Golfi Team?

Create a culture of recognition: Simple acts like peer-to-peer awards can have a significant impact on team morale and motivation. Structure your meetings: Consistency in format ensures all voices are heard while keeping discussions productive and focused. Invest in team bonding: A strong sense of family doesn’t happen by chance. Allocate time and resources to events that bring your team together. Plan ahead: Maintaining a forward-looking strategy helps teams weather market fluctuations and achieve sustained growth. Foster accountability: Transparent performance reviews and group discussions ensure every team member feels responsible for collective success.

Success isn’t accidental — it’s the result of structured systems, world-class resources and a commitment to accountability. By turning obstacles into opportunities, the team fosters a winning mentality at every level.

The RE/MAX Golfi Team’s combination of discipline, culture and innovation offers a model for success that any real estate team can emulate. Whether leading a team of five or 50, applying these principles can elevate your results and create a legacy of excellence. As Rob Golfi and his team show, success is not just about numbers — it’s about building something bigger than yourself.

What can you implement from the Golfi Team’s approach? Start small and build up — your team’s potential is waiting to be unlocked.

Melanie C. Klein, M.A., is a sought-after empowerment and mindset coach working with individuals and teams across the country to align and integrate their personal and professional spheres for increased success and abundance without compromising their joy.