Coach Melanie Klein profiles Michala Costello and the Curated Living Team to find out how they stay connected and consistent.

“Huddle Up” is a recurring column where teams across the country show us their meeting playbook.

In the world of real estate, building a team that not only performs well but thrives together is no easy feat. However, Michala Costello and her team, the Curated Living Team, have done just that — creating a culture rooted in positivity, support and gratitude.

With over 18 years of experience in the real estate industry, Costello’s leadership has been a driving force behind the team’s success in the Compass Philadelphia Metro market, which spans Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.

The power of culture

One of the defining qualities of the Curated Living Team is its culture. Team members genuinely enjoy working together and prioritize celebrating wins, both big and small.

When personal or professional challenges arise, they rally around one another with empathy and encouragement. This culture of connection and care has created a solid foundation that carries them through the unpredictable nature of the industry.

That strong foundation was especially evident when one of their co-principal agents unexpectedly stepped down from a leadership role at the end of 2024. Because the team had taken the time to thoughtfully structure leadership and develop a comprehensive guide to their roles, responsibilities and processes, they were able to manage the transition with professionalism and minimal disruption.

In fact, the shift created an opportunity to reevaluate team strengths and align members with roles that best matched their skill sets, while bringing in additional support where needed.

Consistency and communication are key

The team’s weekly meetings are vital to its rhythm and momentum. With a mix of virtual, hybrid and monthly in-person gatherings, the structure offers consistency without rigidity. These meetings provide a dedicated space to stay connected, catch up, learn from shared experiences and keep everyone aligned on the bigger picture.

Tuesday GSD (Get Stuff Done) meetings are dedicated to working on the business versus in the business, giving the team space to improve systems and strategy.

Thursdays bring Market Mingle meetings, where agents share what they’re seeing in their respective markets, discuss current experiences and offer peer support. Once a month, the entire team meets in person for updates on new policies, training sessions or presentations by guest speakers.

Staying connected between meetings

Outside of scheduled meetings, the team maintains connection through Slack and regular one-on-one check-ins led by their director of sales. Whether it’s sharing a location for a drop-in office day or inviting each other to events and open houses, these informal touchpoints help strengthen relationships and build camaraderie.

Leveling up and looking ahead

Right now, the Curated Living Team is focused on the next evolution of their systems. After a year of developing its playbook, the team is now diving deeper into implementation — fine-tuning procedures, enhancing both client and agent experiences, and reinforcing a service-first mindset.

JoEllen Musselman, the team’s director of sales, has been instrumental in guiding this growth. Musselman, who has been working with Costello for six years, states that sharing a growth mindset has allowed them to build an incredible team and remain focused on the possibilities.

According to Musselman, “By asking ‘How can we make this work?’ instead of ‘Why not?’ it’s not about the pressure; it’s about tapping into your own creativity and grit. That mindset has carried us through challenges and helped us grow stronger.”

For Costello, nurturing a thriving team is an ongoing, intentional practice. “We see our team as a living, evolving organism, one that requires consistent nurturing to reach its full potential,” she explains. “Strong teams don’t just happen; they’re cultivated through trust, support and a shared commitment to growth.”

5 key takeaways for building a successful team

Create a supportive culture: Foster an environment where positivity and collaboration are prioritized. It creates trust and helps the team show up for each other — especially during difficult times. Consistency in communication: Establish a steady cadence for meetings that promotes alignment while allowing room for open dialogue and exchange. Stay flexible and connected: Use tools like Slack and intentional check-ins to keep your team engaged outside of meetings. Document and refine processes: A clearly defined playbook supports long-term success and resilience through team transitions or unexpected changes. Commit to continuous growth: Teams, like people, need care and evolution to thrive. Regularly assess roles, systems and culture to stay aligned with your vision.

With a clear sense of purpose, thoughtful leadership and a deep commitment to their people, Costello and the Curated Living Team offer a powerful example of what’s possible when a team is built with intention and continues to face forward and use the inevitable challenges for growth.