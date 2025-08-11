The Rayse platform launched last fall as a way to provide buyers and sellers with more transparency about the time and work agents put into transactions.

A multiple listing service in Fort Collins, Colorado, announced on Monday that it had begun offering its 6,000 members complimentary access to services from a new company that provides consumers with transparency about what their agents are doing for them.

Rayse was launched last fall by NextHome CEO James Dwiggins and Ashley Terrell-Kayiran, who is Rayse’s chief revenue officer.

The app launched with investments from major industry players and was designed to be a lightweight platform that shows buyer and seller clients what their agent is doing for them in real time.

IRES MLS rolled out complimentary access to the Rayse platform for its members on Monday.

“Brokers are being asked to prove their worth in ways they never have before, and Rayse gives them the platform to do exactly that,” said Jeff Bosch, CEO of IRES MLS. “Our board saw Rayse as more than a product — it’s a strategic asset that keeps the MLS central to the transaction and helps our brokers shine in front of their clients.”

Rayse was founded at a time when attention was focused on agent compensation like never before. It also came at a time when a significant portion of consumers underestimates the actual work being done by agents as part of transactions.

Forty-six percent of homebuyers believe their agent spends fewer than 15 hours on a purchase, while in reality it’s about 87 hours, Rayse said, citing WAV Group research. Meanwhile, 89 percent of sellers say they’d pay their agent more money if they had more transparency into the work done to sell a home.

“IRES is setting the tone for what leadership looks like in this next chapter of real estate,” Dwiggins, co-CEO of Rayse, said. “They understand that MLSs can’t afford to sit on the sidelines anymore. By launching Rayse, IRES is not just empowering its brokers — it’s stepping into the role of ecosystem operator and future-builder. This is how the MLS reinforces its relevance and drives real, measurable value.”

Email Taylor Anderson