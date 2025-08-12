There are a few things that resonate across all industries when it comes to service and luxury clients: branding, value received, level of service. None of these is defined by price point.

There’s a lot that we can learn from experts outside of our industry. Chris J. Evans is a brand strategist, relationship builder and internationally in-demand photographer. Check out our conversation above, and keep reading for five takeaways you can put to work to grow your business.

5 real estate agent tips from a wedding photographer

1. Referrals don’t come from luck. They’re engineered

Evans fields up to 12 leads per wedding because he connects with everyone from planners to the wedding party. He makes people feel good about themselves and the way they look and delivers photos they want to share.

“That level of care — giving people an experience they’ve never felt before — is what creates legacy images and lifelong clients,” he said.

Agent takeaway: Every interaction is a chance to create a referral from your client, their sphere, the lender or the agent on the other side of the closing table. Ask smart questions, provide exceptional service, and make yourself unforgettable.

2. Your network is your net worth

When Evans moved from Maui to Cali, he didn’t launch his new professional network with cold emails. He got involved in local networks, attended high-level industry events around the world and provided value before asking for anything.

“At the top, we’re all collaborating,” he said. “Competition only happens at the bottom.”

Agent takeaway: Networking isn’t about the number of business cards you leave with. Every time you invest yourself in relationship-building with those who align with your values, you’re building your network.

3. Luxury service isn’t a price tag, it’s a feeling

The people you work with should feel “seen, celebrated and respected,” Evans said. Find ways to go above and beyond with the service you provide, rather than just delivering what’s expected. Luxury service should feel “like a warm hug,” he said.

Agent takeaway: Stop defining luxury as a price bracket. Focus on the experience you can provide during showings, negotiations, communication and beyond the closing.

4. Discipline is the fuel for opportunity

Evans takes his physical fitness seriously and sees it as key to sustaining 15-hour photo shoots.

“My life operates at such high velocity … if I wasn’t in extremely good shape, there’s no way I could do it,” he said.

Agent takeaway: How you do anything is how you do everything. If you want more business, start with improving your routine, mindset and discipline as the foundation for growth.

5. Your brand speaks before you do

Evans wears tailored suits and treats every encounter as a brand-building moment, whether he’s traveling or meeting with a bride and her parents.

“Clothing is the outward reflection of my inner values and of what I want to provide to the world,” he said.

Agent takeaway: Want to be seen as a luxury agent? Dress with intention, at or above the level of your potential client. Make a great first impression, and you’ll begin to build rapport immediately.

Beyond the video

After our on-camera conversation, Evans continued to provide more words of wisdom that are perfect for today’s agent. Here are even more takeaways I couldn’t resist including:

On his own real estate experiences: “I look for agents who can see the emotional side of buying or selling a home, not just the transaction,” he said. “If they can anticipate what I need before I even ask, they’ve already won me over. Experience is great, but emotional intelligence and integrity — that’s the gold standard.”

On social media marketing: “The biggest shift happens when you stop posting at people and start inviting them into your world,” Evans said. “Don’t be afraid to niche down, to take a stand or to show up with a point of view. Luxury isn’t about being loud — it’s about being clear, refined and intentional. Be the kind of brand people remember and talk about when you’re not in the room.”

On elevating the client journey: “Little details matter — a thoughtful gesture, a timely check-in, beautiful presentation, a sense of calm in stressful moments,” he said. “Agents can elevate their client journey by slowing down just enough to listen, to surprise, to overdeliver. Build something that doesn’t just serve the client but enchants them. That’s when you stop being just another service provider and start being unforgettable.”

The one piece of advice he’d give to anyone trying to level up: “Do the internal work to build confidence from the inside out, then let that energy show up in your brand, your visuals, your communication,” Evans concluded. “In luxury, people buy certainty. So when you walk into the room — or the listing, or the meeting — bring the kind of calm, curated confidence that makes people feel like they’re already in good hands. That’s how you rise.”

As an artist and entrepreneur, Evans is always looking for ways to challenge himself and grow his business while creating lifelong memories for his clients. You can do the same thing when you focus your energy on creating the best version of yourself and sharing that version with those you serve.

Troy Palmquist is the founder and principal at HomeCode Advisors. Connect with him on LinkedIn.