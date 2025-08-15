Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get your head back in the game with these strategies from coach Darryl Davis.

If you’ve been in real estate for more than five minutes, you already know this business will knock you on your backside from time to time — especially in a market like this. Interest rates are stubborn, buyers are cautious, sellers are nostalgic for last year’s prices, and competition is fierce.

The agents who survive — and thrive — aren’t the ones who never fall. They’re the ones who know how to get back up again. Here’s how to do it.

1. Revisit your ‘why’

When deals fall apart or the phone feels too heavy to pick up, reconnect with your purpose. Why did you get into real estate? To help families find their dream homes? To create financial freedom? To give back to your community?

Your “why” is your anchor in the storm. Write it down, put it somewhere you’ll see daily, and let it drive your actions when motivation runs low.

2. Focus on what you can control

You can’t control the market, interest rates or the economy. Those are the wind. But you can adjust your sails.

Pour your energy into activities that move the needle:

Prospecting

Following up with leads

Sharpening your listing and negotiation skills

Staying visible through marketing and community involvement

Action creates momentum. Momentum gets you back in the game.

3. Surround yourself with positivity

The company you keep matters. If you spend time with agents who treat every conversation like a complaint session, it will wear you down.

Instead, seek out mentors, coaching communities and peers who lift you up. Positivity is contagious — so is negativity. Choose your circle wisely.

4. Celebrate small wins

In a tough market, it’s easy to overlook progress. Did you book a listing appointment? Secure a great review from a past client? Make 10 prospecting calls today? Celebrate it.

Small wins add up, boost morale and remind you that forward motion — no matter how small — is still progress.

5. Learn from the setback

Every “no,” lost listing or withdrawn offer is a tuition payment for your real estate education. Ask yourself:

Was it a pricing challenge?

Did the client not see my value?

Was my follow-up consistent enough?

Agents who grow from setbacks turn stumbling blocks into stepping stones.

6. Invest in yourself

In shifting markets, skill is the ultimate differentiator. Enroll in a class, attend an event, work with a coach, or learn a new tech tool. The more you build your expertise, the more valuable — and resilient — you become.

Remember: Knowledge doesn’t just make you smarter. It makes you braver.

7. Keep smiling, and stay grateful

I end almost every training and coaching call with “Don’t forget to keep smiling.” Not because everything’s perfect, but because it changes how you show up.

Gratitude is your secret weapon. Each day, take a minute to acknowledge what’s going right — your health, your family, your opportunities. That shift in perspective fuels resilience like nothing else.

At the end of the day, this market can and will test you. But every time you get knocked down and choose to get back up, you’re building a level of grit and skill that will serve you for the rest of your career.

So, get up. Dust off. Keep moving. And for goodness’ sake — keep smiling.