The end of summer can be one of the best times to reignite your marketing and reconnect with your community. Coach Darryl Davis shows you how.

As summer winds down and routines snap back into place, real estate agents have a great window of opportunity. Vacationers return, school bells ring and homeowners start planning their next move before the year wraps up. It’s not just the end of a season; it’s a fresh runway for agents ready to stand out.

Here are seven creative, timely and relationship-driven marketing strategies to help you finish the year strong:

1. Run a back-to-school giveaway that builds community and visibility

Back-to-school season brings big energy and big opportunities. It’s a natural point of contact, especially for agents who work with families.

Try this: Partner with a local business to create a giveaway like a school-supply-stuffed backpack, a bookstore gift card or a family-friendly prize pack.

Promote it: Use social media to host a contest. Ask followers to like, comment and tag a friend to enter, maximizing visibility and reach.

Why it works: It’s feel-good, low-pressure marketing that puts your name in front of more people, while supporting your community.

2. Send a ‘summer recap’ market update with a personal twist

Now that summer holidays are over and people are getting ready to return to their usual routines, it is the perfect time to deliver market and industry insights as people reflect on the season and consider fall plans.

What to include: Share local sales stats: number of homes sold, average days on market, price shifts. Then add your own take: What do these trends mean for buyers and sellers, specifically in your local area, this fall?

Delivery options: Email it to your database, post a graphic version on social or hand-deliver print versions to your farm.

Why it works: Market updates that include both data and your perspective position you as the trusted advisor, not just another agent. Anyone can share stats and data, but only an expert can interpret and explain it.

3. Host an end-of-summer appreciation event to reconnect and recharge referrals

It doesn’t have to be fancy, just heartfelt. No need for a big venue or professional catering (unless you really want to). It’s just a fun way to reconnect with your clients.

Ideas: Backyard BBQ. Ice cream social. Movie night in the park or movie matinee at a local theatre.

Protip: Set up a sign-in sheet to update contact info and create an easy way for guests to introduce you to someone they know who’s moving.

Why it works: Referrals flow from relationships. A relaxed event gives you a natural, authentic touchpoint and a reason to follow up.

4. Create a ‘fall home readiness’ guide that offers real value

Homeowners are prepping their properties for new seasons ahead. Help them. From providing tips, tricks and a list of recommended vendors from your network who can help them, prepping for the changing seasons is easy peasy.

What to include: Checklist for cleaning gutters, sealing windows, fertilizing lawns, servicing HVAC units and fireplace maintenance.

Delivery options: Offer it as a free download on your website, email it to your list or print it for your open house guests.

Why it works: It’s timely, practical and builds trust with your farm area. Providing useful, non-salesy content keeps you top of mind without feeling pushy or salesy.

5. Launch a ‘summer memories’ social campaign to drive engagement

Make your marketing more human and more memorable. Social media can be a lot of fun, and using it to connect with your farm area and community is a great way to interact.

Try this: Ask followers to post their favorite summer photo or memory in the comments. Pick a winner to receive a small prize or shoutout.

Protip: Share your own summer memory first — it helps spark connection. It’s a great way to show what kind of person you are (fun!) and create conversations.

Why it works: People engage with people, not brands. This creates possibility, builds interaction and strengthens your online presence.

6. Target expired listings that missed the summer surge

Many homeowners try selling in the spring, but not all of them sell successfully. The post-summer season often brings a wave of expireds — also known as opportunities. If their agent didn’t do a good job, they’re going to want a fresh approach.

What to do: Send a personalized letter or call to offer a new strategy and a free market analysis.

Protip: Approach with empathy. Acknowledge their frustration and show how your marketing plan is different. Knowing why they think their home didn’t sell allows you the chance to highlight your solution.

Why it works: Expired listings are ripe for re-engagement when agents show up with a fresh solution and clear plan.

7. Launch a ‘summer’s over, but the market’s still hot’ awareness campaign

Opportunity doesn’t end with summer, and it’s the perfect time to remind your farm area. The real estate industry continues on, and it can be the perfect time to make a much-needed (or wanted) change in their lives as well.

What to do: Create a short email or video series explaining why fall is a strong time to buy or sell. Create a sense of urgency by noting they can close before the holidays and enjoy Thanksgiving and Christmas in their new home.

Bonus idea: Highlight stories of summer clients who succeeded! Testimonials add credibility and can show clients that others have had great success, and they can, too.

Why it works: This messaging fights the myth that things slow down in the fall and gives people the nudge they need to act now.

Make this seasonal transition work for you

The end of summer can be one of the best times to reignite your marketing and reconnect with your community. When other agents are coasting, you can be creating momentum. When others are winding down their fun in the sun, you can be leveling up.

Whether you implement one idea or all seven, the key is to take action. Every connection you make now sets the tone for a stronger, more profitable fall and a head start on next year’s goals. So don’t wait for the season to change — be the change in your market. Show up, stand out and make this your breakthrough moment.