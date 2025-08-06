Don’t fear having this conversation with your frustrated sellers, coach Darryl Davis writes. Putting it off too long costs your clients time, money and momentum.

Let’s be real — price adjustments are one of the toughest conversations we have in this business. Nobody enjoys being the bearer of bad news, especially when that news is, “We need to talk about your price.” But in this shifting market, where buyer activity can be unpredictable, and inventory is rising, these conversations are strategic necessities.

Here’s what I want you to remember: A price adjustment isn’t a defeat. It’s a recalibration. It’s about aligning expectations with reality so your seller can move forward with their life — and you can do your job at the highest level.

Let’s walk through how to approach these conversations with confidence, clarity and compassion.

1. Set the expectation from Day 1

Price adjustment conversations are easier when they don’t come as a surprise. Start laying the groundwork during your initial listing presentation.

What to say: “Our pricing strategy will evolve based on how the market responds. I’ll keep you updated so we can stay ahead of the curve.”

Why it works: You’re planting the seed that pricing is a process. It’s fluid. It’s not a one-time decision. And you’re establishing yourself as a proactive partner, not just a sign-in-the-yard agent.

Metaphor moment: Selling a home is like flying a plane. You have to monitor the instruments and adjust the altitude to stay on course and land safely.

2. Use market data, not just your gut

Pricing a home isn’t you giving your opinion — it’s about you explaining what the market is saying.

What to bring to the conversation:

Recent comparable sales

Active competition

Feedback from showings

Days on market trends

What to say: “Based on the latest numbers and buyer feedback, we’re no longer positioned competitively. Here’s what the market is showing us.”

Why it works: Data removes the emotion and gives sellers something concrete to hold on to. You’re not making a demand, you’re showing them the evidence.

3. Tie pricing back to their bigger goals

Nobody wants to drop the price. But what they do want is to sell, move, downsize, upsize, relocate or reduce financial stress. Bring the conversation back to their why. What are they committed to?

What to ask: “Is it more important to wait for the perfect price, or to be in your new home by the start of school?”

What to say: “This isn’t about giving up. It’s about getting you to the next level in your life faster.”

Why it works: You’re helping them shift from loss to opportunity — from price to purpose. They need to be reminded of what’s waiting for them on the other side of this sale.

4. Acknowledge the emotional attachment

For most sellers, this is more than a financial transaction. It’s emotional. They’ve lived in this home and created memories. They have a sentimental attachment, and lowering the price of the home can feel like lessening the value of their lives there.

What to say: “I know how much love and life went into this home. That’s what makes this hard — and why I want to help you get the best result possible.”

Why it works: People won’t move forward unless they feel heard and understood. Empathy builds trust — and trust opens the door to change.

5. Create gentle urgency

We’re not talking about scare tactics or scolding here, but we are talking about helping sellers understand the cost of waiting.

What to highlight:

Inventory is increasing

Showings are slowing

Seasonal slowdowns are coming

Price reductions from other listings are happening now

What to say: “The longer we wait, the more likely we are to face increased competition or additional reductions.”

Why it works: You’re not pushing them into action; you’re helping to protect their best interests. Presenting the options and how each would impact them allows them to make a decision they feel good about.

6. Tell a story or 2

People relate to people — not spreadsheets. Use real examples to help the message land.

What to share: “I had a client last month who didn’t want to adjust at first. After 30 days, we reduced by $15,000 and got two offers within a week. A small shift can make a big impact.”

Why it works: Stories remove the sting because your clients know that they aren’t alone. Other people have been in the same boat. They show what’s possible and make the solution feel safe.

7. Stay steady, strong and supportive

It’s in these tough conversations that your leadership matters most. Be clear, be kind, and don’t flinch.

What to say: “I know this isn’t easy. But you hired me to get you results, and this is the step that gets us there.”

Why it works: When you show up with both professionalism and heart, people feel it — and they follow your lead.

Price adjustments aren’t the enemy. Silence is. Waiting too long. Avoiding the conversation. Hoping the market will suddenly change. That’s what costs your clients time, money and momentum.

When you lead with clarity, evidence, empathy and strategy, you’re not just protecting the listing — you’re protecting the relationship. And in this market, that’s the difference between surviving and thriving.