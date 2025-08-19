BHGRE President Ginger Wilcox describes how agents can win more deals by changing the way they present their qualifications to clients.

I see it all the time with talented agents and thoughtful professionals. They’re quietly great at what they do, yet they get passed over by someone who talks more and delivers less.



It’s not because they’re not capable. It’s because they haven’t learned how to express their value with confidence.



They talk about how much they care and how hard they work, but they stop short of owning their story. They downplay their strengths, skip the examples that would make someone listen, and when it matters most, their value doesn’t come through.

In this market, that gap is expensive.

Inventory is limited, clients are cautious, and every listing is a competition. You can’t afford to hope someone just “gets it.” You have to know how to show it.

If you’re talented, prove it



I don’t mean talk louder. I mean, tell the truth more clearly and help people see what they’re getting when they choose you.

When you say, “I care about my clients,” what does that look like in action?

Did you help a nervous buyer win in a multiple-offer situation without overpaying?

Did you spot a red flag in disclosures that saved someone from a six-figure mistake?

Did you solve a last-minute issue that kept a deal from falling apart?

That’s the story. And you need to tell it.

Confidence isn’t self-promotion



The agents who win more often know how to talk about their work without sounding rehearsed. They use specifics and prepare for the conversation. They understand the value of showing, not just saying, what they bring to the table.



Try these shifts:

Instead of: “I’ve been in the business 10 years.”

Try: “Last year, I sold 42 homes — on average, 30 percent faster than the market, with a 99.2 percent list-to-sale ratio.”



Instead of: “I’m a Certified Negotiation Expert.”

Try: “My last buyer wasn’t the highest offer, but we won a 12-offer situation because I knew how to structure the terms and position the offer clearly.”

If you’re newer or don’t have that volume yet, speak to how you work: “I take on fewer clients at a time so I can be fully involved. I over-prepare, communicate clearly and act quickly when it counts.”



That’s not spin. It’s strategy that builds trust.

Your story is more than your resume

Clients don’t want a list of credentials. They want to know what it feels like to work with you, what they can expect and how you’ll guide them through decisions that are emotional, complex and high stakes.

That’s why I always recommend asking this simple question: “What’s keeping you up at night about this move?”



Then listen.

You’ll hear what really matters — not just the logistics, but the fear behind the timeline. The emotion behind the price and the reason they’re hesitating. When you reflect that back in a way that’s calm, clear and confident, you’re not just answering questions. You’re showing leadership.

Be known for the right reasons

There’s a difference between being good at your job and being known for it.

Own your story, all of it. The skills you’ve earned, the decisions you’ve navigated, the ways you’ve made people’s lives better. That’s what clients are choosing when they choose you.



And yes — your affiliation matters, too. The company you align with, the tools you use and the standards you hold yourself to are part of the story, and they signal that you take your work seriously. That you’re part of something built on trust, not trends.



This isn’t about being more polished. It’s about being more honest. More specific. More prepared.



You shouldn’t be losing deals you’re qualified to win. And you won’t — once you learn how to speak your value out loud.