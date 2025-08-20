Realtors cannot stand idly by in the face of discriminatory housing policies, coach Darryl Davis writes. It’s time to fight for the homeownership rights of non-English-speaking clients and neighbors.

America’s real estate story has always been told in many languages. From the first-time buyer navigating a mortgage application in Spanish to the refugee family translating lease terms word by word to the aging couple whose children help bridge the English gap.

Housing isn’t just about square footage. It’s about security. It’s about stability. It’s about belonging. And now, with one sweeping policy change, that sense of belonging is under threat for millions of Americans.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is in the process of implementing an English-only policy, in alignment with a 2025 executive order declaring English the “official language” of the United States. This directive mandates that HUD strip away all translated materials unless translation is specifically required by law, meaning critical resources for renters, homeowners and housing applicants are now inaccessible for anyone not fluent in English.

Let’s be real: This isn’t modernization. This is marginalization.

Housing help — but only if you speak the ‘right’ language

Picture this: You’re a hard-working immigrant, legally in the country, holding down a job, raising a family, trying to buy your first home. You go to HUD’s website for guidance on down payment programs or fair housing protections and suddenly, it’s all in English.

No Spanish. No Chinese. No Vietnamese. Definitely no help.

And the most shocking part? HUD offers translations in over 200 languages. According to the New York Post, HUD will “begin scrubbing some of the translated materials provided on its website in what [HUD deputy secretary Andrew] Hughes described as an ‘ongoing and iterative’ implementation process.” This wasn’t a system that lacked capacity; it was a choice to dismantle access.

That’s not an inconvenience. That’s a barrier. That’s not streamlining. That’s silencing.

When language becomes a gatekeeper, access becomes a privilege. And housing should never be a privilege. It’s a fundamental need and, in America, it’s a civil right.

Why this matters to real estate professionals

If you’re a real estate agent reading this, you might be thinking: “This is a government thing. What’s it got to do with me?”

The answer? Everything.

When buyers can’t access housing programs, they stay renters. When renters can’t understand their rights, they risk eviction. When discrimination occurs and someone can’t even read up on how to report it — that’s on all of us.

This isn’t just a HUD issue. This creates ripple effects across our industry. It makes our jobs harder. It makes trust harder to earn. And worst of all? It paints the real estate process as something that only belongs to some Americans, not all. That’s the opposite of the American dream.

Let’s talk numbers — and people

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 1 in 5 Americans speaks a language other than English at home.

And a huge number of them are buying homes, paying rent, investing in property or seeking financial help to keep a roof over their heads. These aren’t fringe cases; these are our neighbors, clients and community members.

So, when HUD pulls the plug on translated materials, it doesn’t just inconvenience a few people. It disenfranchises millions. It reduces access. It discourages participation. It widens the wealth gap. And let’s not forget, homeownership is still the No. 1 way Americans build generational wealth.

A policy that misses the mark — and the moment

This policy comes at a time when housing insecurity is already at an all-time high. We’re facing inventory shortages, affordability crises and political instability in the housing sector.

Instead of making access easier, this policy makes it harder. Instead of building trust in institutions, it erodes it. Instead of promoting fair housing, it undermines it.

If the goal of this policy is to unify the country under one language, it’s doing the opposite. It’s creating fear, confusion and division. Language doesn’t divide us; a policy like this does.

What real estate pros can — and should — do about it

We have a responsibility here. As real estate professionals, we’re often the only human contact someone has in the housing journey. That means we’re also the only line of defense when the system shuts them out.

Here’s how we can fight back:

Speak u p : Contact your local associations and urge them to take a stand. Contact your local associations and urge them to take a stand. NAR should not be silent on an issue that affects millions of buyers and sellers.

Translate your own materials : If HUD won’t do it, we should. Offer bilingual flyers, explainer videos or buyer packets. It’s not hard, and it’s incredibly impactful.

Build referral networks with bilingual agents and translators : Inclusion doesn’t mean doing it all yourself. It means creating pathways for every client to be understood.

Educate your clients : Let them know that just because the government won’t speak their language, you will . That’s how you earn loyalty — and referrals for life.

Reach out to your coaching company and ask for help : In our program , we have thousands of marketing materials for our coaching clients, and they all have two versions: an English version and Spanish version. Ask your coaching company to consider doing the same.

The heart of the matter

This isn’t about political left or right. It’s not about red states or blue states. It’s about fairness. It’s about whether or not we believe every person in this country should have a fair chance to find a place to call home.

When we reduce housing access to just one language, we’re saying that only one kind of person deserves to participate in the dream of homeownership fully. That’s not just wrong; it’s un-American. Let’s use our voices in every language to make sure everyone gets heard.