Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

A new analysis of Redfin data shows where homes are sitting, where sellers are pulling back and where prices are rising and falling the most amid ongoing slow market.

It’s been a year of big talk, real change and lessons learned since Aug. 17, 2024. Martha Melendez looks at how the industry has shifted since terms of the commission settlement kicked in.

After months of investor criticism, Carrie Wheeler has resigned as Opendoor CEO. A search for a new CEO is now underway as Shrisha Radhakrishna takes the reins in the interim.

The agents who will thrive this year aren’t waiting for the market to change, Jimmy Burgess writes. They’re making the market work for them.

Early in her career, Kaitlin Hannig found a supportive group of female real estate agents on Instagram and quickly realized the social platform could help grow her business. Two years later, 75 percent of her business is generated that way.

