Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

These 6 maps capture a real estate market in turmoil

For-sale by owner on a desktop computer.

A new analysis of Redfin data shows where homes are sitting, where sellers are pulling back and where prices are rising and falling the most amid ongoing slow market.

One year later, 5 agents look at how buyer agent compensation changes have reshaped real estate

It’s been a year of big talk, real change and lessons learned since Aug. 17, 2024. Martha Melendez looks at how the industry has shifted since terms of the commission settlement kicked in.

Opendoor CEO Carrie Wheeler resigns under pressure from investors, co-founder

After months of investor criticism, Carrie Wheeler has resigned as Opendoor CEO. A search for a new CEO is now underway as Shrisha Radhakrishna takes the reins in the interim.

Here’s the real estate market data every agent needs in 2025

The agents who will thrive this year aren’t waiting for the market to change, Jimmy Burgess writes. They’re making the market work for them.

How 1 newbie real estate agent gets 75% of her clients by insulting people on Instagram

Screenshots of Instagram posts created by Kaitlin Hannig, a Realtor in Salt Lake City, Utah

Early in her career, Kaitlin Hannig found a supportive group of female real estate agents on Instagram and quickly realized the social platform could help grow her business. Two years later, 75 percent of her business is generated that way.

