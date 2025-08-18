If you weren’t one of the approximately 4,000 folks in attendance at last week’s Keller Williams Mega Agent Camp, you may have missed out on some of the predictions and insights that came from Gary Keller’s 2025 State of the Housing Market panel. There, the Keller Williams founder reiterated his February prediction of a down market for the foreseeable future.

“These are tough times. Make no mistake about it,” Keller said to a crowd of KW agents and brokers. “The United States, in particular, is not in a recession. Real estate is, and real estate has been, right?”

Citing the current economic condition known as “stagflation,” wherein employment rates slow while inflation continues to grow, Keller and his panel said that borrowing costs need to drop to improve affordability, yet increased borrowing demand leads to higher home prices.

Keller’s solution to tough times, as always, is for agents to get back to the basics of lead gen and smart business management. He also predicted that no one would have a clear view of any potential market recovery until at least Q3 2026.

“It’s like Groundhog Day. We’ll wake up in the third quarter of 2026, we’ll come out, we’ll look around, and we’ll say ‘How are we doing?’”

Pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and get your head back in the game with these strategies from coach Darryl Davis.

Your response to up-and-down economic cycles, grounded in solid financial planning, determines whether you survive or dominate, Certified Financial Planner Amanda Neely writes.

Marketing expert Molly McKinley shares how savvy agents are building sustainable competitive advantages through integrated digital marketing.

