Creating generational wealth through homeownership can’t happen if people are priced out of the very homes their families have lived in for generations, Dr. Lee Davenport writes.

Ask a homeowner who is witnessing double-digit home value appreciation what they wish someone had told them when they bought their first home, and they might tell you this: “No one warned me how fast property taxes could rise.”

TAKE THE INMAN INTEL SURVEY FOR AUGUST

And if you work in real estate — especially in rapidly changing cities like Atlanta — you’re seeing this happen in real time. The good news? A little information and advocacy can go a long way in protecting generational wealth for homeowners who are most at risk of being displaced.

Recently, some of my MBA Accounting students joined me in volunteering to help Atlanta residents appeal their skyrocketing property tax assessments through the Atlanta Beltline Property Tax Assistance Program, a community initiative led by Marian Davis in partnership with Atlanta Legal Aid. Afterward, our class held a debrief and one student made an observation that stuck with me:

“The areas that were never meant to thrive — by design — are now some of the most sought-after real estate in Atlanta.”

Let’s unpack that.

From thesis to transformation: The Fair Housing roots of Atlanta’s trendy beltline

If you have been to Atlanta recently, whether for a stop on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour or the MLB All-Star Week activities, you probably know the Beltline as a popular urban trail lined with breweries, bike paths, condos and new development. However, fewer know that the Beltline began as the 1999 master’s thesis of then-Georgia Tech student Ryan Gravel, who envisioned a way to reconnect a city long fractured by race-based planning decisions.

Gravel’s vision was about more than infrastructure — it was a challenge to the legacy of segregation that shaped the physical and economic landscape of Atlanta. For decades, communities were disconnected — by design.

One infamous example is the literal roadblock in southwest Atlanta that residents nicknamed “Atlanta’s Berlin Wall.” Built in the 1960s to prevent Black residents and Black real estate agents from entering the Cascade Heights neighborhood, the wall stood as a reminder that zoning, roads and even sidewalks have always been tools of racial exclusion.

You can still read about it today at the Atlanta History Center. And yes, the wall was real. And so were the consequences.

Fast forward to today, and the Beltline — once a visionary thesis — is helping reconnect those very neighborhoods. It’s a powerful reminder that it only takes one person with a bold idea to spark a movement. But here’s the catch: This revitalization comes with a price.

The dark shadow of development: Displacement

During our property tax appeal work, we saw firsthand what happens when the market revalues neighborhoods faster than policy can protect them. One homeowner’s tax assessment nearly doubled in a single year. Great news if you’re selling. Devastating if you’re on a fixed income — like many seniors or longtime residents who bought before the Beltline boom.

That increase wasn’t unique. Many of the homeowners we met had lived in their homes for years.

So what hadn’t they done?

Filed for a homestead exemption — a tax discount offered in most U.S. states to homeowners who live in their homes full time (as opposed to investors). But here’s the problem: It’s not automatic. Homeowners must opt in, which is a shame, but we’ll talk about lobbying for that another day.

And sadly, most had no idea they were eligible. As a real estate coach, I often share with agents and brokers that sending reminders about this annual deadline to clients and neighbors alike is an easy way to cultivate goodwill and brand loyalty, making you the trusted real estate or mortgage advisor for life.

It is not just busy work — this simple act of service on our part can literally help homeowners save thousands, meaning they won’t likely forget you and your help.

Even more concerning: In the public records, we could see that some of their neighbors had already appealed — and successfully reduced — their property valuations, locking in lower tax bills for years. But no one told the people next door.

This lack of access to information isn’t just a logistical oversight — it’s a fair housing issue. When information doesn’t flow equitably, neither does opportunity. When tax hikes lead to forced displacement, we erode the very wealth-building potential that homeownership is supposed to provide.

Want to help?

If you’re reading this as a real estate agent, mortgage broker, investor or someone else tangential to the real estate industry, you play a critical role. You may not be able to prevent property taxes from rising in the short term (we can lobby in the long run) — but you can make sure your clients and community members are prepared.

Here’s your quick action plan:

1. Remind your clients to apply for the homestead exemption

It’s one of the most underutilized protections homeowners have because of its opt-in nature. For example, in most counties here in Georgia, the filing deadline to request a homestead exemption is usually April 1 — but for the first time, homeowners who missed the deadline were able to file as they were also appealing their taxes. That window closed on Aug. 1.

Sharing is caring, so make sure you pass this along to any homeowners you know, whether in the great state of Georgia or not, so that they can at least prepare for next year’s deadline.

2. Educate beyond your closings

Even if someone wasn’t your client, let them know about homestead exemptions and appeals. Consider it part of your professional duty and community stewardship. And, it may prove to be a powerful way to build your referral list, market yourself and grow your book of business.

3. Understand the neighborhoods you serve — historically and economically

Running, rolling or walking along Atlanta’s Beltline is a breath of fresh air and a scenic live-work-play route many enjoy (myself included), but some layers deserve attention. It’s a success story and a warning sign.

Even if you do not live in Georgia, your state likely has layers, too. Know them, and look for local opportunities to volunteer — especially with your team or office. It is eye-opening and rewarding to serve while simultaneously building name recognition in your community (Hint: New real estate pros should absolutely be doing this).

The bottom line: Homeownership is as much about staying in your home as buying, selling or leasing it

With real estate, we often talk about creating generational wealth through homeownership. But that can’t happen if people are priced out of the very homes their families have lived in for generations.

In a city like Atlanta — where planning once excluded, and now investment rushes in — it’s more important than ever to stay grounded in fair housing principles. Remember: It only took one student, Ryan Gravel, to reimagine Atlanta’s future through connection. Now, it’s up to us to ensure those connections don’t come at the cost of displacement.

Let’s move beyond “location, location, location” and start asking: Who gets to stay, and who gets pushed out?

Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.