If your listing has been sitting on the market for too long, trainer Bernice Ross shares five elements of a successful strategy to get it sold.

Listing not selling? Are any of your real estate listings lingering on the market and not selling? In almost every case, the cause is due to at least one of five key factors: price, accessibility, condition, location or marketing. Understanding how each of these plays into the sales process makes it easier to pinpoint problems and remove the barriers to creating a sale. Here’s where to start.

1. Price rules all

Price has always been the single most important factor impacting whether a property sells. Even when a property shows beautifully and lines up with comparable sales, it may languish on the market if it falls into the wrong price range for current buyers.

Financing limits



Mortgage rates and lending standards fluctuate, but loan limits set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac consistently shape the buyer pool. Once a property crosses into jumbo loan territory, financing becomes harder to secure, with higher credit requirements, stricter debt ratios and larger down payments. Listings in this range naturally appeal to a narrower set of buyers, which lengthens the time on market.

Move-up market hesitation



In tough markets, when even entry-level homes may not be selling, more expensive “move-up” properties become much more difficult to sell. Many potential buyers remain reluctant to move due to their low-rate mortgages and lower payments. This bottleneck reduces demand at mid- to upper-level price points and can keep listings sitting longer than expected.

Creative financing options



One way to keep higher-priced listings competitive is through creative financing. When the seller has enough equity, seller-carried financing or buydown incentives can make a property more attractive. These approaches don’t apply universally, but where appropriate, they can help attract a broader range of buyers.

2. Accessibility

If a property isn’t easy to show, it’s much more difficult to sell. Limited access is one of the most common reasons listings underperform.

Ease of entry



Buyers and agents today expect frictionless showings. Lockboxes or smart showing systems are industry standards, and many sync directly with scheduling apps. When access is difficult, agents are more likely to ignore that listing in favor of something that is easier for them to access.

Flexibility matters



Restrictive hours, difficult instructions or frequent cancellations reduce traffic. Listings with broad showing windows (from morning through early evening) generally outperform those with narrow availability. Consistency and ease of access create the conditions for offers to materialize.

3. Condition

Condition plays a critical role in marketability. Buyers facing high borrowing costs are less willing to take on homes that need extensive updates. Listings that feel dated or neglected quickly lose ground to properties that are in move-in condition.

First impressions count



Curb appeal can make or break a showing, especially on open houses. If the house is ugly on the outside, many buyers won’t even stop to see it. Fresh landscaping, clean entryways and modern lighting all help draw buyers in. Inside, clutter-free rooms, neutral color palettes and updated fixtures create an inviting atmosphere that makes the home feel current.

Inspection-ready



Many successful listings benefit from pre-listing inspections. Identifying and addressing potential issues such as roof leaks, HVAC concerns or outdated electrical systems removes hurdles that could derail a deal later. Highlighting modern upgrades such as energy-efficient appliances, solar panels and smart thermostats also increases buyer confidence and perceived value.

Professional staging



Professional staging continues to prove its value, helping listings sell faster and often at higher prices. Even simple enhancements, like furniture placement that opens up a space, can make a listing stand out online and in person.

4. Location

“Location, location, location” still rules. While a property’s surroundings can’t be changed, its pricing and presentation must align with neighborhood realities.

Buyers prioritize convenience



Walkability, access to good schools and proximity to jobs or amenities remain top priorities. Listings in high-demand neighborhoods command premiums, but those near heavy traffic, high crime or far-flung suburbs face steeper competition.

Balancing drawbacks and benefits



When location is a challenge, sharp pricing becomes essential. Highlighting compensating features such as larger lots, updated interiors or unique architectural details can help offset other concerns. Tools like WalkScore or community amenity maps can also communicate location strengths buyers might otherwise overlook.

5. Marketing

The final piece of the puzzle is marketing. A well-priced, well-prepared listing can still miss the mark if its exposure is limited.

High-impact visuals



Professional photography is non-negotiable. Today’s buyers expect immersive video tours, 3D walkthroughs and floor plans before scheduling an in-person visit. Listings without these elements often struggle to compete for attention online.

Broad syndication



Effective marketing requires distribution across all major portals, the local MLS and targeted digital channels. Dedicated property websites remain a strong tool for presenting a listing in its best light, complete with photos, floor plans and neighborhood details.

Social reach



Short-form video and targeted ads on platforms like Instagram, Facebook and others increasingly drive awareness and engagement. Younger buyers in particular respond to content that feels accessible and authentic. Agents who fail to incorporate digital storytelling into their marketing plans risk leaving listings invisible to large segments of the market.

If you are having trouble selling your listing, carefully evaluate where you stand on each of these issues. If there’s an area that needs improvement, don’t wait to get it handled. Address these issues today to get that property sold tomorrow.