In an age of short attention spans, the ability to connect face to face is more important than ever, Bernice Ross writes. Here’s how to make the most of your next networking opportunity.

Networking has always been one of the most powerful ways to build your real estate business, but only if you do it with purpose. Unfortunately, most agents approach networking as if it’s a numbers game — collect as many business cards as possible and then hope that someone calls. The truth of the matter is, business cards get tossed, contacts are forgotten and the effort never converts into business.

While the basic principles are the same (connection is what matters most), the environment has shifted. Digital networking tools are everywhere. Nevertheless, face-to-face connections have more value than ever, especially when it comes to who sellers hire to list their homes. According to the National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) most recent Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers, 81 percent of all sellers only interview one agent before they hire.

Consequently, in an era of short attention spans and where true personal connection is often rare, your ability to connect when you’re face-to-face is more critical than ever.

10 steps for being remembered

If you want people to remember you after you meet them, here are some old-school networking strategies that work as well today as they did decades ago.

1. Prepare your game plan

Before the event:

Decide who you want to meet and why.

Practice your opening questions.

Bring your badge, business cards and any digital contact tools you use.

During the event:

Focus on having meaningful conversations.

Listen more than you talk. Remember, you have two ears and one mouth for a reason.

Take mental or written notes about each person’s interests.

After the event:

Follow up within 48 hours by referencing something specific from your conversation.

Connect on LinkedIn or other relevant platforms.

Look for a way to provide value to them before asking for anything in return.

2. Wear your 2 most valuable accessories: your smile and your name badge

Whether you’re at a Chamber mixer, charity fundraiser or Friday night high school football game, your smile is your first connection tool. It’s approachable, disarming and free.

While most agents don’t wear badges these days, it’s still a strategy that works. A simple, professional badge removes the awkward “What was your name again?” and keeps your name visible throughout the conversation. It also makes it easier for others to introduce you to people they know.

3. Target, question and connect

Bob Burg, the author of Endless Referrals, advises that it is better to have more in-depth conversations with five or six people rather than trying to meet as many people in the room as possible.

In terms of the best place to meet people, it’s usually by the food and drinks. People naturally flow in and out of this area, giving you an easy opening to start a conversation. Also, pay special attention to who draws a crowd. In many cases, these are the influencers or connectors in the room.

4. Don’t push yourself on others

When you meet someone, don’t ask for their card. Instead, immediately follow up by asking questions about them. For example,

“How did you get into your business?”

“What makes your product or service stand out?”

If real estate comes up, resist the urge to pitch yourself. Instead, ask Burg’s key question:

“How would I recognize when someone is a good client for your services?”

This shows genuine interest and positions you as someone who helps others first.

Only offer your card or contact information if they ask for it.

5. Seek out the wallflowers

Some of the most interesting and valuable contacts aren’t in the center of the room — they’re standing on the edges. These “wallflowers” may be shy, but they can also be the decision-makers, the event sponsors or key connectors.

Moreover, approaching someone who’s standing alone is easier for both them and you. In many cases, they will remember you because you were the only one who initiated contact with them.

6. Use easy icebreakers at social events

When you’re at a non-business gathering, lead with something other than work. Food is a universal conversation starter. Questions you can ask include:

“Where’s your favorite place for [pizza/sushi/burgers] in town?”

“What’s your go-to recipe when you entertain?”

These light topics build rapport quickly and often lead to common ground you can build on later.

7. Join groups of 3 (or more)

Two people deep in conversation may be having a private or sensitive discussion. In contrast, groups of three or more are usually open to others joining in.

If you’re already in a group and see someone nearby looking like they want to join, invite them in:

“We were just talking about [topic] — come join us!”

That one act of inclusion alone will often make you memorable.

8. Avoid the roving eye

Nothing kills a connection faster than making someone feel you’re scanning the room for someone “more important” to talk to. Giving someone your undivided attention is a rare gift. Put your phone away. Face the person. Maintain natural eye contact. These simple acts communicate respect and being present — two qualities that deepen trust.

9. Give (and receive) compliments well

A genuine compliment is a powerful connector. Go beyond the surface and follow it up with a question: “That was a great presentation; what got you interested in that topic?”

When someone compliments you, accept it with a sincere “Thank you.” Avoid the reflex to downplay or deflect. Gracious acceptance builds rapport.

10. What to skip

Certain phrases can sour a conversation instantly. “I’m never too busy for your referrals” sounds self-serving and transactional. Instead, focus on them: their work, their challenges, their wins. When you lead with curiosity and generosity, referrals happen naturally.

Why these strategies still work today

Even with the explosion of digital networking, human beings still decide who to trust and who to refer based on genuine connection. Your goal at any networking event should be to leave people thinking, “I’d like to talk to that person again.”

That won’t happen if you treat networking like a card-collecting contest, but it will happen if you:

Make people feel seen and heard

Focus on building relationships before business

Give first, ask second

In networking, as in real estate, success comes from playing the long game. Show up prepared, be fully present and keep the focus on building authentic connections. If you do, your networking won’t just produce names in your CRM; it will create opportunities and referrals to make your business thrive.