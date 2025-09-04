Social media done right can help new agents start conversations, build credibility and turn online visibility into real clients, branding expert Alyssa Stalker writes.

When you’re new in real estate, the hardest part isn’t learning the paperwork or figuring out the MLS. The real challenge is creating a pipeline that generates conversations and clients. Without that, everything else stalls.

Social media is one of the fastest ways to gain momentum, but many agents either post sporadically or copy what they see others doing without a plan. That rarely works. The difference between scrolling aimlessly and using social with intention is the difference between feeling stuck and filling your calendar.

Social platforms continue to evolve in 2025, and short-form video sits at the center of discovery. Instagram Reels and Stories drive daily visibility. YouTube Shorts and TikTok function as real search channels where local consumers look for recommendations and walkthroughs. For new agents, showing up consistently in these formats creates awareness and opens the door to real conversations.

5 ways to build your first social media pipeline

1. The 5x5x5 method

Your daily baseline should be engagement. Spend 20 minutes each day on three actions: Comment on five posts from people in your community, send five direct messages to people you already know and add five new local contacts to your network.

These touches build familiarity, and over time, people start to remember what you do. A thoughtful comment puts your name in front of hundreds of eyes without paying for ads. A simple message opens the door to conversations that lead to referrals. Adding new locals expands your reach one connection at a time.

Do this consistently for three weeks, and the results will feel very different from posting a graphic and hoping someone responds.

2. Document your process

In 2025, polished content no longer outperforms real content. People want to see agents who are approachable and active in the business.

Start documenting what you are already doing. Share a short video as you walk into an open house. Record a 30-second clip explaining what you’re noticing in a CMA. Post a story that shows a new neighborhood you’re exploring.

You’re giving people a window into your work without waiting for the “perfect” video shoot. That transparency makes you relatable and keeps you top of mind when they or someone they know starts thinking about moving.

The best part is you’ll never run out of content because your day-to-day activity is the content.

3. Launch a weekly series

Without structure, social posting quickly feels overwhelming. A weekly series gives you a framework you can repeat and grow.

Choose one theme and stick with it: On Market Monday, share one local data point. Tour Tuesday is where you highlight a home on the market. For Friday FAQ, answer one buyer or seller question.

The format doesn’t matter as much as the consistency. Over time, your audience starts to expect it. They tune in because you’ve trained them to. That rhythm builds authority.

In a crowded space, consistency is what creates trust. Your series becomes your anchor, and that anchor becomes a pipeline of people reaching out when they are ready.

4. Create calls to action that convert

Too many agents still end every post with the same line: “If you’re thinking of buying or selling, call me.” That reads like an ad and usually gets ignored.

Instead, use calls to action that make it easy for people to engage without pressure. Want the full market breakdown? Comment INFO and I’ll send it. Looking at houses this fall? DM me TOUR and I’ll share my three-home checklist. Curious what your home might sell for? Reply VALUE and I’ll run a quick update.

These prompts are simple, specific and interactive. They lower the barrier for someone to raise their hand. Once they do, you have the opening to continue the conversation privately and move them closer to becoming a client.

Posting without a next step is just awareness, but a pipeline is built when you turn attention into action.

5. Collaborate locally

One of the fastest ways to expand your audience is through collaboration. Every local business has its own community. By highlighting them, you’re not only showing support but also tapping into their network.

Pick one business a week and create a short spotlight. It could be a coffee shop, a fitness studio or a local boutique. Record a quick video with the owner or of your experience, tag their account, and share it to your feed and Stories.

Most businesses will repost it, which instantly introduces you to new people who live and spend money in your area. They now see you as more than a real estate agent. They see you as someone invested in the community and that credibility is powerful.

And in many cases, the business owners themselves turn into referral partners.

Why this works

Agents often want to jump to the advanced tactics like ad funnels, automation or influencer-level content production. Those tools can work, but they only scale what you’ve already built. If there’s no foundation, there’s nothing to amplify.

These five strategies are the foundation. They are repeatable, sustainable and designed to create conversations that naturally lead to business. In 2025, social media is more than a marketing channel; it is the entry point for your brand, your authority and your first pipeline.

Build habits, not hype

Your first pipeline will not come from hoping a post goes viral. It will come from intentional habits: engaging daily, documenting consistently, structuring your content, creating conversation-driven calls-to-action and collaborating with your community.

Agents who treat social media as a system instead of an afterthought are the ones who create pipelines that last. Start here, stay consistent and let the compounding effect of daily visibility do its work.

Inman’s most popular theme month is back, Back to Basics. All September, real estate professionals from across the country share what’s working for them right now, how they’ve evolved their systems and tools, and where they’re investing personally and professionally to drive growth in 2025 and beyond.