Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

How a Keller Williams broker saved her agents from a drunken gunman

Orlando-based Keller Williams broker Oglah Gatamah shares how she protected her agents from a gunman who walked into her office in February. Gatamah said leaders must balance customer service with safety.

The 7 C’s of highly successful agents (and how to apply them)

Photo of Jimmy Burgess who writes about the 7 C's of highly successful real estate agents and how to apply them.

Implement these characteristics of top agents, Jimmy Burgess writes, to watch your real estate business explode with new momentum.

NAR fires back at Mauricio Umansky’s PLS in new legal filingMauricio Umansky and Nykia Wright in front of a court house

The trade association essentially denied all allegations that The PLS made against it, arguing that Clear Cooperation and NAR policies are “lawful, justified, procompetitive [and] pro-consumer,” and that they were conducted with NAR’s legitimate business interests in mind.

The secrets behind RE/MAX’s top team and its billion in sales

Gary Ashton and Debra Beagle are this week's guests on Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered to talk about The Ashton Real Estate Group’s playbook.

On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered — now exclusively on Inman — Gary Ashton and Debra Beagle raise the curtain on The Ashton Real Estate Group’s playbook.

How an agent’s networking landed him Roseanne Barr’s Hawaii listing

Headshot of Roseanne Barr with her house for sale in Honokaa, Hawaii

Credit: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons and Hawaii Realty Solutions

After decades in LA, Paul Stukin moved his family and his business to Hawaii. Keeping up those SoCal relationships recently helped him win comedian Roseanne Barr’s macadamia nut farm listing.

Email Editorial

Show Comments Hide Comments
Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×