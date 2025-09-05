Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

Orlando-based Keller Williams broker Oglah Gatamah shares how she protected her agents from a gunman who walked into her office in February. Gatamah said leaders must balance customer service with safety.

Implement these characteristics of top agents, Jimmy Burgess writes, to watch your real estate business explode with new momentum.

The trade association essentially denied all allegations that The PLS made against it, arguing that Clear Cooperation and NAR policies are “lawful, justified, procompetitive [and] pro-consumer,” and that they were conducted with NAR’s legitimate business interests in mind.

On this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered — now exclusively on Inman — Gary Ashton and Debra Beagle raise the curtain on The Ashton Real Estate Group’s playbook.

After decades in LA, Paul Stukin moved his family and his business to Hawaii. Keeping up those SoCal relationships recently helped him win comedian Roseanne Barr’s macadamia nut farm listing.

Email Editorial