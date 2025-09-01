They met by chance at a broker open — Gary Ashton was a professional drummer and motel owner from England, and Debra Beagle was an environmental chemist. With Ashton’s vision and brand-building balanced by Beagle’s operational discipline and client-centric approach, this partnership laid the foundation for their team, which has since become a global leader within the RE/MAX network.

The video above features an unfiltered conversation with Ashton and Beagle, the co-owners of The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage, the No. 1 RE/MAX team in the world

Learn how a team of over 200 agents and 40 staff members generates a billion dollars in annual sales by focusing on a long-term, data-driven strategy and a unique approach to lead follow-up. Take a deep dive into their operational structure, a system designed to free agents from administrative burdens so they can focus on clients.

Highlights

They share their “juicy ratio” of one staff member for every five agents — a stark contrast to industry norms — which enables them to provide robust support. This includes in-house photographers, transaction coordinators and a team of licensed inside sales agents (ISAs). Their ISAs are the first point of contact for leads, making an average of 38 touches to convert a client into an appointment, a number they say most individual agents cannot achieve.

Ashton and Beagle also unpack their powerful, multi-channel lead generation strategy. Their system emphasizes the importance of building a strong online presence through SEO, which Ashton contrasts with the “renting space” model of PPC. Their bold approach to brand marketing includes innovative sports sponsorships, such as securing a vast tailgate space for their wrapped RV at NFL games instead of a private suite.

They also credit their partnership with Realtor.com for providing high-quality inbound leads. Ultimately, this team stresses that success is a long-term play that requires a business mindset, a firm grasp of numbers, and the willingness to push forward when others pull back.

