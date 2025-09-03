Glenn Sanford launched eXp in 2009 with a core idea: Create a defensible business model not dependent on physical overhead. That was after getting into real estate in 2002, starting six real estate teams in one year (2004), and failing with his first boutique brokerage amid the 2008 housing crash, which was the catalyst for crafting this new business model from a “blank sheet of paper.”

The financial crisis of 2008 forced him to confront the high costs of a traditional brick-and-mortar brokerage. This challenge, combined with a moment of frustration with a team leader, led him to the realization that a successful business model could be built without physical offices.

Recognizing that if he sought a different kind of brokerage, others probably did too, he took a “focus group of one” approach, paving the way for eXp’s massive growth. That blank sheet turned into a billion-dollar cloud-based brokerage with nearly 83,000 agents in 27 countries.

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Sanford discusses the challenges of building a brand, surviving what he describes as a hostile takeover, and why focusing on agent experience over profits and losses is the only path to lasting success.

Highlights

Sanford gets candid about the trials of building a company from the ground up, including surviving a stressful takeover attempt in eXp’s early days, which taught Sanford the value of being a majority shareholder in maintaining company alignment.

This experience solidified his principled stance of prioritizing agent experience over short-term financial gains for shareholders, a philosophy he defended in early boardroom battles. He draws a distinction between the customer-centric mindset of a founder, who focuses on serving a customer, and a Wall Street perspective that sees a company’s purpose as solely generating profits for shareholders.

This deep-seated belief in a customer-first culture has been central to eXp’s culture and success.

Sanford goes deeper on eXp’s global growth and its unique approach to business in other countries where cooperative real estate is nearly non-existent. He speaks to the high cost of doing business internationally, such as a $2 million annual bill to a UK portal, which eXp covers to attract and retain agents.

He contrasts eXp’s model with traditional franchises, noting that eXp owns its operations and invests millions to establish a foothold in new markets.

Learn more about Sanford’s vision for a “wisdom-based economy.” He argues that while AI will dramatically increase agent efficiency and productivity, it requires a wise and organized professional to use it effectively. Advising agents and brokers to become actively involved with AI positions them to be the winners in this coming transformation.

Connect with Glenn Sanford on LinkedIn.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week.

James Dwiggins is the Chief Executive Officer of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the Co-CEO of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.